Daniel poses with his three daughters while on vacation in London and enchants

Daniel and Aline de Pádua appear with their three daughters on a family vacation trip and delight

The singer Daniel and his wife, the ballerina Aline from Padua, delighted fans by publishing a beautiful record of their three daughters together. Everyone poses on a beautiful walk, on vacation.

Celebrities are proud dads of three little girls. The firstborn Lara is 12 years old. The middle daughter, little Luiza, is 10 years old. The youngest of the family, Olivia, is only five months old.

Recently, the wife of Daniel revealed that the arrival of her youngest daughter was a rediscovery for her and for everyone in the family. When telling that she was expecting another baby, the eldest daughter loved the news of having another little sister.

In fact, she usually helps with all the care of the little one. Luiza, the middle daughter, was immediately jealous of her youngest. But, it didn’t take long and she started to get attached to the baby. And this love between the sisters grows every day, as Aline, whenever she can, shares with her fans moments of pure cuteness and family fun.

The couple even took a few days off and is taking advantage of moments of rest to walk with the heiresses in London, England. The artist did not let it go unnoticed and made a point of recording everyone’s animation in beautiful photos.

In one of the clicks, you can see the family together. They are enjoying a lovely walk and one of the most famous museums in the city – the “Natural History Museum, London”, which is located in a major tourist spot in London. The region is very famous and known for being home to several museums and academic establishments.

In another record, Daniel and Aline appear in an amusing pose. The singer appears in one of those famous phone booths. Looking tired, the artist appears leaning on her, while his wife makes faces.

In the caption of the image, the dancer described how the day was. “A little bit of this amazing day here!”, she wrote, marking the profile of the travel agency that organized the entire trip.

Fans and admirers of the family, did not skimp on the praise. Some said: “Beautiful, enjoy a lot!”. Another follower, fired: “Beautiful family”. And a third said: “What amazing places!”.

