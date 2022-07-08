Deborah Secco reveals that she regretted filling: “Horror”

Deborah Secco proposed a necessary reflection on pressure and the search for perfection and revealed that she regretted an aesthetic procedure. She said that a few years ago she had dark circles and jaw fillers, but the result did not please her. The statement was given in an interview with columnist Patricia Kogut, from Jornal O Globo.

The actress said that a question from her husband, Hugo Moura, moved her. “I did a few things when I was young. Until I performed a procedure, a few years ago, that went very wrong. I suffered a lot. I filled in the dark circles and jaw. It was awful, I undid it the same day. When I got home, Hugo said: ‘This is very worrying. You don’t like who you are.’ Since then, I stopped doing everything. Because I became ‘an alien’. This is about three years old. What he said touched me. He reminded me, ‘Are you going to fall back into that mistake of seeking unattainable perfection?’

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Actress Deborah Fialho Secco was born in 1979 in Rio de Janeiro and became nationally known for giving life to the character Ana Carolina in the teen series Confissões de Adolescente Playback / Instagram ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (9) Deborah Secco began her career as an actress in her childhood, performing in advertisements and starring in plays. At age 11, she participated in the first telenovela on Rede Globo, Mico Preto, in 1990.João Miguel Junior/TV Globo/Disclosure ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (7) Then, he made a special participation in the program Você Decide, in the Escolinha do Professor Raimundo and in the miniseries Contos de Verão. The young woman’s talent caught the attention of scouts who invited her to join the cast of the teen soap opera Confissões de Adolescente, on TV Cultura and, later, on TV Band.Reproduction / Instagram ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (8) The success in the teen work earned Deborah an invitation to participate in the global soap opera A Próxima Vítima, where she played the character Carina. In the following years, she remained on the station, integrating the cast of the soap operas Vira Lata, playing the character Bárbara, and in the soap opera Zaá, playing the character DoraReproduction / Instagram ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (2) In 1999, when she played Maria-chuteira Marina, Deborah posed for the first time for Playboy magazine, at the age of 20. Sometime later, she played her first villain, the character Iris from Laços de Família.reproduction ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (18) After the success of the villain, the actress was invited to star in the first soap opera in 2011. At the time, the carioca gave life to Cecília de Sá, in A Padroeira. At Globo, Deborah also participated in the soap operas O Beijo do Vampiro, Celebridade, Como uma Onda, América, Paraíso Tropical, Pé na Jaca, A Favorita, Segundo Sol, Malhação, among others.Reproduction / Instagram ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (6) Due to the character that lived in O Beijo do Vampiro, she was invited again to pose for Playboy. In 2008, she did a sensual shoot for RG Vogue magazine, and was elected the “sexiest woman on Brazilian TV”Instagram/Play ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (16) In 2010, however, Deborah Secco and other members of the actress’ family were denounced by the Public Ministry for administrative impropriety. According to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, the actress was accused of irregularly receiving public money during the governments of Anthony and Rosinha Garotinho.reproduction ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (1) According to O Globo, investigations pointed out that the actress would have received more than R$ 100 thousand embezzled in a scheme commanded by her father. At the time, Deborah claimed to have been a victim of her father, who used her as an “orange”. The carioca also stated that she, her brothers and her mother are unaware of the bank accounts where R$ 894 thousand were diverted from the coup.Photo: Playback/Instagram ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (3) During the confusion, the actress was working on the play Mais Uma Vez Amor, the feature film Assim Como Ela and the series As Cariocas.Disclosure/DLK ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (4) In 2011, Deborah filmed the feature Bruna Surfistinha: O Doce Veneno do Escorpião and, along with her work on Insensato Coração, was applauded by the public, including former president Dilma Rousseff. Reproduction / Instagram ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (14) On the big screen, the actress also starred in the films Boa Sorte, Entrando Numa Roubada, Meu Tio Matou um Cara, Flordelis, A Cartomante, Mulheres Alteradas, Caramuru- A Invenção do Brasil, among others.reproduction ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (10) In recognition of her career in national cinema, Deborah Secco was honored in 2014 at the 24th Cine Ceará – Ibero-American Film Festival, where she received the Eusélio Oliveira trophy. Reproduction / Instagram ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (12) Descendant of Italians, the global actress has already been in a relationship with Daniel Del Sarto, Marcelo Faustini, Rogério Gomes, Maurício Mattar, Dado Dolabella, Marcelo Faria, Erik Marmo and Marcelo Falcão. She was married to player Roger Flores, but the couple broke up years later.Disclosure / TV Globo ****Photo-Deborah-secco-actress (17) In 2015, he started dating model Hugo Moura. Some time later, the lovebirds got married and had little Maria Flor, born in 2019.AgNews 0

Deborah Secco also declared that she is in her best phase in terms of aesthetic demands. Although she has her issues, today she said she handles it more leniently when compared to the past. “I don’t think I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I have super questions. But I’m the best I can be today. Now I deal with my imperfection better,” she mused.

“Of course, when I post, I look for a better angle, position the camera on top and put a filter on the crumpled face. But it’s ok to be caught or not at the best angle or to see a photo that doesn’t favor me. This is of zero importance to me. Before, when I was younger, I was very concerned about looking perfect all the time, not just physically. I would never give interviews like the ones I’ve been doing lately. Maybe I would. Today I don’t want to be a hypocrite. My mistakes don’t define me. I am freer from the shackles of perfection. Going to the beach doesn’t bother me anymore. If the photo comes out all messed up, that’s fine. I haven’t worked out in a while, with a soft ass and a flabby belly. I don’t have that vanity anymore,” he added.

