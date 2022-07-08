Decrease unnecessary expenses with subscription managers

Have you noticed how more and more applications and platforms charge fees for their users to use their services? To attract subscribers, many companies offer a few months of free subscription before charging users. The problem is that many people forget about it and end up paying for a service they don’t even use.

Fortunately, there’s a super easy way to manage subscriptions for services you’re unknowingly paying for. Want to know how? Then check out this article in full!

Is it normal to forget that you are paying for a subscription service?

If you have more than one subscription service, chances are you’ve already forgotten to pay for one of them. When this happens, the company offers the possibility of placing the payment as automatic debit or credit card. If you don’t pay close attention to your statement, you may end up paying for the service without even remembering.

How to end this problem?

A simple way to monitor the subscriptions you need to pay is to use the service of a manager. The manager records all your subscriptions in one place so you have a broad view of your spending. That way, you can even judge if you really need all those services.

subscription managers

Both the Android and IOS systems offer a management platform on the devices themselves. To access this information, simply locate Google Play and the App Store and search for “payments and subscriptions” or “subscriptions”, respectively.

If you don’t like it, there is still the possibility of downloading applications that offer this same service, but in a different way. See some examples below:

PocketGuard;

Mint;

Subby;

Truebill.

With these apps you will have a better idea of ​​the expenses you have and you will never pay for services you don’t use again. This is a great option for those who want to reduce their bills at the end of the month and don’t know where to start.