Defeating Bolsonaro is a matter of honor, says Lula

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (7.Jul.2022) that defeating President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in this year’s elections is a “question of honor of the Brazilian people”. During an election at Cinelândia, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, the pre-candidate for another presidential term endorsed Marcelo Freixo (PSB) for the government of Rio and avoided mentioning the two names vying for the nomination for the Senate on the ticket.

“He’s desperate. There are thousands of fake news sent to people every day. It’s a powerful lie-telling machine. defeat this guy [Bolsonaro] It is a matter of honor for the Brazilian people, for those who want democracy and truth.”he said during his speech.

The PT said he will revoke, right at the beginning of an eventual government, all the secrecy that Bolsonaro imposed on information from allies accused of committing irregularities, such as former minister Eduardo Pazuello.

“It’s him and half a dozen who surround him, and when he has a report of corruption, he says he doesn’t have it and issues a 100-year secrecy decree. I want you to know that if there’s one thing I’m going to do, it’s break these 100-year secrecy in the 1st decree I make.”declared.

Lula also said that he doubted that Rio de Janeiro has received more resources from other federal governments than from his administrations. “I may not be better than anyone, but better than this thing [Bolsonaro] that’s there, I’m sure I am”said.

The former president accused Bolsonaro of not having dialogue with businessmen, unions, teachers and other categories. He also promised again that he would recreate the Ministry of Culture and install cultural committees across the country.

The location chosen by the PT for the act, Cinelândia, was the scene of historic protests against the military dictatorship, in favor of Diretas Já, for the departure of former president Fernando Collor, among others. It is still a place of demonstrations today.

Watch the entire event (1h35min24sec). Lula’s speech begins at 56 minutes:

SAFETY

During his speech, Lula avoided talking about an incident that happened shortly before he arrived at the venue. According to the PT’s press office, 2 fireworks erupted near the stage, causing noise. They would have been thrown from outside into the area of ​​the act. No one was hurt and there was no riot. Lula had not yet reached the act at this point. The person who allegedly threw the object was detained.

The Cinelândia area was fenced off and isolated to receive the public. A restricted number of people can access the site. The others had to stay around the fences. To enter, everyone went through metal detectors, as has been happening in Lula’s public agendas, and backpacks or objects that could be used as a white weapon were not allowed to enter.

Video of a man questioning the installation of “sidings” in the area that hosted Lula’s event circulated on social networks. “The event is closed here in Cinelândia. They covered it up, crazy. Where have you seen, what the fuck is this? The guy comes to Rio de Janeiro and shuts the fuck up, asshole. […] What are you afraid of Lula? For the love of God, everything closed.”, says the person. Watch below (47sec):

ELECTORAL PLATE

Right at the beginning of his speech, Lula stated that “long time” wanted to perform an act in Rio de Janeiro to “end the doubt” on whether he would support Freixo to the state government. “When it comes to politics, disputes, we need to choose who we are going to be with. Here in Rio, I have a candidate for governor, named Marcelo Freixo. Whoever is going to vote for Lula has to know that it is important to vote for Freixo”said.

The PT member repeated, as he has done since the beginning of the pre-campaign, that it is also important to elect deputies and senators aligned with him so that he has a large enough base to guarantee him governability in an eventual government.

Lula, however, did not mention the 2 pre-candidates vying for the Senate nomination on the ticket with Freixo: the president of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) André Ceciliano, for the PT, and federal deputy Alessandro Molon, for the PSB.

The PT complains that an agreement was reached with the PSB to compose Freixo’s ticket and that Molon’s insistence would be a breach of what was agreed. Behind the scenes, Freixo has already accepted the alliance with Ceciliano and is just waiting for a definition from the party and his colleague.

Molon even met with the pre-candidate for vice president on Lula’s ticket, former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), this Wednesday (6.Jul.2022). He left with the promise that his co-religionist would help in the dialogue with the PT.

The party does not give up having Ceciliano in the composition with the PSB. The federal deputy, however, also says that he will not give up running for senator’s seat. If an agreement is not reached, it is possible that both will contest the elections.

To Power 360the president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, said that Molon will be a candidate with or without the support of the PT. “The ideal is to have only one candidate, but we are not a single party, we are two. We don’t have to put this as the end of the world, the voter will decide”said.

In all the pieces publicizing PT’s agendas in the city, only Lula, Freixo and Ceciliano appear. Only this one spoke at the Cinelândia act. It was expected that Molon could speak too.

When called to speak, Ceciliano was hailed as a pre-candidate for the Senate, with the right to present his jingle, which said “It’s André here and Lula there again”.

Without citing Molon, the PT made an indirect attack on the pessebist. “I defended your legacy and that of President Dilma. The cowards fled”, said. Molon left the PT in 2015 in protest of corruption allegations against the party. At the time, he went to Rede Sustentabilidade and only in 2020 did he migrate to PSB.

“These people are here and they love Lula. In fact, we love you president. […] You will be able to count on a senator who will not take his foot off the divided ball”said Ceciliano in an effusive speech.

Speaking, Freixo stated that Lula needs to win the presidential election in the 1st round to avoid risks of a coup by the current president. “Bolsonaro’s defeat has to be very big not to give any breath of betrayal or coup”said.

Lula’s pre-candidate for vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), PT president Gleisi Hoffmann, Psol president Juliano Medeiros, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), deputy Benedita da Silva also participated in the act. (PT-RJ), former senator Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ), among others.

Lula’s wife, sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, made a brief intervention during the event. “THEThey’ve been saying that I’m out of tune when I sing. And I want to say that what really matters is singing without fear of being happy. Come on, Rio de Janeiro, everyone singing, out of tune or not”he said before animating the audience and accompanying the jingle known as “Squid there”.