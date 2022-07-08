Departure, return and possible reinforcement: defender is the most agitated sector of Corinthians | Corinthians

Corinthians’ defense is the most agitated sector due to recent market movements.

João Victor was hired and already announced by Benfica, from Portugal. Bruno Méndez, without an agreement between Timão and Inter, returned from loan and even played in the Brasileirão and Libertadores. And Balbuena can be a reinforcement in the transfer window that opens on the 18th.

At the moment, coach Vítor Pereira has four defenders in the squad: Bruno Méndez, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Robson Bambu. In addition to Robert Renan, from the base, who has been training frequently in the professional and has already participated in three games.

To replace the vacancy opened by João Victor, Timão negotiates to have Balbuena on loan for one year. The player has already asked for release from Dynamo Moscow, Russia, to sign with another team. And the tone is optimistic at Corinthians.

With Balbuena, a 30-year-old player, Vítor Pereira would have another experienced player in his defense. João Victor (23), Bruno Méndez (22), Gil (35), Robson Bambu (24) and Raul Gustavo (23), formed a defender with an average age of 25.4 years. Without João Victor and with Balbuena, it would rise to 26.8.

And the experience can be positive. In the match against Boca Juniors, last Tuesday, Gil took the place of João Victor and passed security to a team that was already lacking.

Author of the penalty that qualified Corinthians for the next phase of Libertadores, Gil returns from injury at an opportune moment for changes. Out of the team for four games, the defender checked himself into the CT, as people from the club describe, to get back in time for the decision.

Replaced with thigh pain in the game against Goiás on June 19, Gil started treatment the next day. It was two weeks in two periods, about six to eight hours a day at the training center, plus add-ons at home.

Raul Gustavo, formed at the base of Corinthians, has morals with Vítor Pereira. In the last ten games, he has started in eight, taking a leading role, whether in the tackles or taking responsibility for taking a penalty at Bombonera and overcoming the mistake of the penalty committed.

Bruno Méndez, Uruguayan defender who returned to the club after loaning to Inter, can now perform a little for Vítor Pereira. In the matches against Boca Juniors, also out of necessity, he came in to play the right side in the places of Fagner and Rafael Ramos.

Robson Bambu will have to find his space in this defense. In the last ten games, he came on four, accumulating 264 minutes on the field.

