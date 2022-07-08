Did you participate in the withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS? Extract query is released

O FGTS extraordinary withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) is a modality created in an exceptional way by the federal government in 2022. Since mid-June, all Brazilians with a balance in linked accounts have the option to withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand.

About 42 million workers are able to withdraw the money, according to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. The money was deposited into a digital savings account created automatically on behalf of the shareholder in the Caixa Tem app.

Consult FGTS extract

If you have already withdrawn, it is important to consult the extract from FGTS to check how the balance was after the operation. If you have not yet made the withdrawal, check to verify values, dates and other information about the extraordinary withdrawal.

The procedure is very simple and can be done online.

FGTS website

Access the portal www.fgts.caixa.gov.br; Click on “Extraordinary FGTS Withdrawal” and then on “Consult here”; Enter CPF or PIS number; Click on “I am not a robot” and on “Continue”; Tag the images if necessary; Enter the password and click “Continue”; Once this is done, the system will inform you if you will be entitled to the withdrawal and how the procedure will take place.

FGTS application

Access the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS); Tap “Enter the app” and “Continue”; Enter your CPF; Click on “I am not a robot” and on “Next”; Enter the password and press “Login”; Read the information about the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal and click on “I understand”; Press the option “Extraordinary Withdrawal”; Check how much is available for withdrawal; If you want to know from which accounts the amount will be debited, click on “See released FGTS accounts”; Finally, tap on “Request Withdrawal” and “Confirm”.

And who hasn’t gotten it yet?

The worker who has not withdrawn the money has until December 15th to withdraw using the Caixa Tem app. However, if you prefer not to move the funds now, you can request the credit return until November 10th, or just wait for the round to end without touching the money.