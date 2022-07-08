Difference Between Paper and Brick

In the world of real estate investment funds (FIIs), there are basically two types of investment: those that invest in financial assets in the real estate sector, also called receivables funds or paper funds, and those that invest in physical properties themselves, which can be corporate slabs, warehouses, malls, among many other assets.

This difference between assets influences the dynamics with which they distribute their earnings to shareholders. When we look at the value of the dividend yield (an indicator that measures the fund’s return according to the income paid) of paper FIIs, we can observe that, generally, they are much higher than the numbers presented by brick FIIs.

Why does this occur? Will a paper FII always be better than a brick FII? We will answer these questions in the text below.

Why does this occur?

This difference is due to the way in which each of these FIIs remunerates its shareholder through earnings. Brick FIIs have a “real” dividend yield, in which we do not need to discount for inflation, as inflation is implicit in the lease agreements and in the equity appreciation of your property portfolio.

In the case of paper funds, which invest in financial assets that are normally linked to interest rates, such as the Selic or CDI, or to inflation, usually IPCA or IGP-M, the story is different. An example of an asset is debt securities — a kind of loan that the investor makes to the real estate sector, with the promise of future interest.

Every month, these funds receive remuneration, interest, from these financial assets and, within this remuneration, the variation of inflation or interest rate is already included, depending on what their index is.

In this way, when the FII distributes this amount, it is delivering the variation of inflation (or interest rate) “in the hand” of its shareholder and does not reinvest anything in the fund, making the value of the dividend yield higher.

The reason is precisely because it does not have physical assets in its portfolio, which tend to appreciate in value over time. As a result, the value of your equity tends to remain stable, without being “corrected” by inflation.

So should I choose a paper or brick FII?

We understand that there is room for both assets in a good portfolio of real estate funds.

Paper funds are now paying good returns, even when we discount inflation, given that the IPCA, the IGP-M and the Selic rate are at very high levels, increasing the distribution of earnings from these funds.

Brick FIIs, on the other hand, suffered a lot in the pandemic, and their shares are trading at very attractive discounts in relation to the value of their equity, allowing investors to acquire good funds at attractive values.

Another point that must be taken into consideration is diversification and risk mitigation. Investing in FIIs is already being exposed to only one sector, real estate, whether through credit or real assets.

By composing a portfolio that is only exposed to paper funds, investors are concentrating their risk even more. Brick funds can be influenced by other segments, such as corporate slabs, logistics sheds, malls, stores, colleges, hospitals, among many others.

Remember that concentrating investments in times of unstable markets can be very unpleasant. Therefore, diversifying becomes a key point in these more challenging times.