Director of Grmio released steering wheel deal with Cruzeiro; listen to audio

photo: Lucas Uebel/Grmio Diego Cerri, football executive at Grmio, sent audio to Fernando Henrique’s agent releasing the player’s negotiation with Cruzeiro Fernando Henrique’s manager, Marcelo Pacheco sent to the supersports, this Thursday (7), an audio in which the executive of Grmio, Diego Cerri, authorizes the travel of the player to Belo Horizonte to sign with Cruzeiro. Listen below.

Fernando Henrique and his staff have been in Belo Horizonte since Sunday night (3) to undergo medical examinations and sign a loan agreement with Cruzeiro until the end of 2023. On Thursday, however, Grmio retreated from the negotiation after internal pressures and the twisted.

“Good morning, Marcelo. I tried to call you, because I’m boarding now, we’re going to fly, but nothing we need to talk over the phone. I’m sending you this message to say that everything is aligned with Cruzeiro and that you can arrange with the staff do Cruzeiro to align the date he will travel. He is free to travel”, said Cerri in the message sent on Saturday (2).

Sought after all Thursday, Cerri didn’t answer the phone.

Fernando Henrique

In 2022, the young midfielder played six games for Grmio – four for State, one for Recopa Gacha and another for Serie B. He didn’t get to be the holder of the Tricolor.

In the last season, Fernando was on the field 17 times for the professional team. He also participated in two engagements for the Grmio U-23 team.

According to the radio gachaGrmio owns 60% of the player’s economic rights and has a contract until the end of 2024. His termination penalty for the international market is set at 40 million euros (about R$222 million).

At Cruzeiro, Fernando Henrique arrives to fight for a direct spot with Willian Oliveira. Today, the celestial team does not have a first midfielder of origin for the substitute.