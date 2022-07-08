Disneyland’s Instagram and Facebook Profiles Under Attack | Technology

Disneyland’s official profiles on Instagram and Facebook were hacked this Thursday (7), which caught the attention of thousands of followers of the two pages.

Netizens said on social media that the attacker of the accounts identified himself as “David Do”. Reports point out that he posted photos with racist and homophobic phrases, and even claimed that he was seeking “revenge” after park staff in California, United States, mocked him.

To g1, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., said it “worked quickly to remove the objectionable content and has now opened an investigation.” Other company pages were not affected.

Also according to reports, the invader’s posts were visible for an hour. On Instagram, Disneyland has 8.4 million followers. On Facebook, there are almost 17 million.

“Didn’t expect to see Disneyland’s Instagram hacked and covered in racial slurs today,” one Twitter account commented.

“Disneyland Instagram with racially insensitive posts after account was hacked by ‘super hacker’,” another user said.