Doctor who treated dead stepdaughter poisoned by stepmother to be investigated for perjury | Rio de Janeiro

The doctor Maria Cecília Gonçalves, who attended and attested to the death of Fernanda Cabral, 22, killed after eating a poisoned sandwich at her stepmother’s house, will be investigated for false testimony. In a press conference on Thursday (7), delegate Flávio Rodrigues, from the 33rd DP, said he would investigate the doctor.

The delegate said that, in testimony, the doctor claimed to have beenthe head of duty the decision not to send the body to undergo forensic examination at the Instituto Médico Legal. But, according to the researchers, the decision was doctor herself.

Fernanda died in March, after staying twelve days admitted to the Albert Schweitzer hospital, in Realengo, in the West Zone of Rio. At the time, her death was certified as natural. It was only after the suspicion of poisoning her brother, Bruno Cabral, 16, in May, that the family and the police decided to investigate the cause of Fernanda’s death.

Sought to talk about the investigation on the professional’s conduct, the Municipal Health Department said that the “direction of the Albert Schweitzer Municipal Hospital is available to provide all information that may contribute to the investigation”.

Fernanda’s body was exhumed in May and underwent examinations. According to the forensic evidence, the young woman died of poisoning. Bruno’s gastric material also confirmed that there was pellet in the teenager’s stomach.

Bruno was poisoned two months after his sister, after having lunch at his stepmother’s house. He came to suspect that there was a bitter taste in the beans, but he actually ingested the food.