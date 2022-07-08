Dog that made ‘tendel’ at home has hilarious reaction to hearing owner through surveillance camera

Many pet owners who spend a lot of time away from home for work or other errands have found an ally to help them supervise their pets: pet monitoring cameras.

Arlo the dog. (Photo: Instagram/@arlo_the_iggy)

And thanks to this equipment, Garry Mill, who lives in Carnoustie, Scotland, managed to prevent his greyhound dog Arlo from completely destroying his bed.

The scene was shared on the pet’s TikTok profile on June 2. In the images, it is possible to see that the camera is positioned on top of the rack pointed at the sofa. It’s in the middle of the room that Arlo starts the mess.

He takes his bed and with his teeth begins to tear it to remove the foam, then its owner notices the riot through the cell phone app and calls his attention through the camera.

Arlo was caught wrecking his bed. (Photo: TikTok reproduction/@arlo_the_iggy)

The dog is startled when he hears ‘Oi’, as he doesn’t identify where the sound is coming from. Then in shock he jumps up before looking directly at the camera with a mouth full of foam. His terrified expression is what makes the scene funny.

The post was captioned: “Digging his bed, then Dad yelled at him on camera! His reaction is priceless!” And as expected, it went viral and has already reached more than 3.7 million views, 498 thousand reactions and thousands of comments full of grace.

The dog is startled when he hears the owner. (Photo: TikTok reproduction/@arlo_the_iggy)

“Loved how he went to check if the voice was you coming home,” wrote one.

“He’s still foaming at the mouth! I’m dying of laughter, how funny”, commented another.

“He just looked straight at the camera, I’m laughing,” said a third.

Check out:

Hahaha… The face that Arlo made was funny, but the reaction of running out to make more mess after the scare passed was the best.

