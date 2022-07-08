Doja Cat gets angry and scolds Noah Schnapp in live after the actor exposes conversation between the two: ‘It was troublesome and mean’; watch

Doja Cat didn’t like being exposed by Noah Schnapp on the internet at all. During a live made on TikTok this Thursday (7), after the repercussion of the messages exchanged by the two, the singer made a point of expressing her displeasure with the actor. Hours earlier, Noah had posted a “compromising” print of the rapper.

The interpreter of Will Byers in “Stranger Things” published the excerpt of a conversation with Doja in which she shows interest in Joseph Quinn, also from the cast of the Netflix series. In the shared images, it is possible to see the rapper asking if the British actor is single and if Schnapp could play the midfield between the two. The video went viral in a matter of minutes.

Visibly uncomfortable, Doja decided to comment on the matter during a live on TikTok. In the live broadcast, the artist made it clear to fans that she understands that the actor’s behavior may have been due to a lack of maturity. “I think, to be fair, we’re going to try to be cool about it.”began Doja. “He is a child. I don’t know how old Noah is, but he can’t be more than 21. And when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do stupid things”, he explained. The artist is 17 years old.

“I’m trying to be very fair. [Com essa idade] You do shit and you end your relationships with other people. You make mistakes, which you were supposed to make, so you don’t make them when you’re older. I’ve done my share of stupid things”continued.

“But the fact that Noah did it… He went over there and posted a private conversation between him and me. It’s unbelievable. It’s a socially unconscious and crazy act. It’s a troublesome and ‘evil’ thing.”scored Doja. “I’m not saying his whole personality boils down to that, but I didn’t picture Noah that way. I thought he would handle my story just fine, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable sharing.”concluded the singer.

After the rapper’s outburst, the video, which accumulated millions of views, was deleted from Noah Schnapp’s profile. Watch the snippet of Doja’s live: