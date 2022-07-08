Doja Cat Responds to Noah Schnapp After Leaked Conversation; understand

After Noah Schnapp reveal private messages between him and doja cat, last Wednesday, July 6, the singer answered the actor in a live on his TikTok this Thursday (7). The artist did not like the actor’s attitude, saying that he is just “a child”. She understands the following case.

Doja Cat responds to Noah Schnapp

It started with the “Stranger Things” actor sharing screenshots of the messages he received from doja cat on his TikTok, which were later deleted. The singer would have gone to Noah’s inbox to ask about Joseph Quinnwho plays Eddie Munson in the same series, if he would have a girlfriend.

Photo: TikTok reproduction

“Noah, can you tell Joseph to contact me? No wait, does he have a girlfriend?” Doja asked. In response, Schnapp told her to go to the direct messages him, swiping the castmate’s Instagram account.

However, the attitude of the 17-year-old actor did not please the singer. In response, she did a live on her TikTok stating that Will’s interpreter’s behavior was “underhanded”. “To be fair, he’s just a kid. When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do idiots. You have to do it to learn and not do it again in the future,” she declared.

“And I’m not saying it encapsulates his whole personality, I just didn’t picture Noah that way. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see it like that […]. I didn’t agree with him sharing… I’ve already said a few good things to him”, he said in his live. Check out the video:

Although Doja Cat herself stated that she had already made other public comments about Quinn, the singer said that she was disappointed to have her private messages exposed on the internet. “I assumed he would be cool about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

So far, the “Stranger Things” actor has not commented on the case. Meanwhile, Joseph Quinn was passing through Brazil, alongside Jamie Campbell Bower.