Don’t drink water while training? This is what happens to your body

If you are a regular physical activity practitioner, you probably know the importance that water plays in our body. We are made up of 70% water. This natural resource helps to hydrate, to carry out the transport of nutrients, such as minerals and oxygen inside the cells, it is worth mentioning that it helps to expel useless substances through sweat and urine.

Water consumption before, during and after training should be done to help the body recover the fluid losses resulting from exercise intensity. For nutritionist Nathália, in an interview with Globo Esporte, to avoid dehydration it is necessary to pay attention to the following initial symptoms:

thirst

increase in body temperature

fatigue at the beginning of training

heart rate faster than usual

panting

loss of ability to perform the exercise

It is important to pay attention, as any of these symptoms can indicate the onset of dehydration.

What happens in the body when you are dehydrated?

Dehydration is a symptom that, although not apparently serious, if not cared for and treated can cause a lot of damage to the body, and can lead to death in severe cases.

Even those who practice water sports, such as swimming, lose fluids during exercise performance, normally the feeling of thirst can be reduced because of the water, but that doesn’t mean their bodies don’t have a need to be hydrated.

One clue that anyone can notice is to observe the color of the urine. If the urine has a strong or dark yellow color, it is a sign that the body urgently needs water.

According to scientific studies, most gym athletes do not take proper care of hydration, about 46% of users are not properly hydrated during physical training.

In the short term, the main harm caused to the body is the inability to perform the exercise. Lack of water causes changes in fluid electrolyte balance, dehydration of just 2% to 4% already has significant effects on physical capacity.

Dehydration can increase the heart rate, in addition to harming the body, which finds it difficult to stabilize its own temperature.

In the medium term, lack of adequate hydration can cause kidney stones, in addition to other problems such as fevers and chills, indicating that your body is not at the proper temperature.

In the long term, the effects of dehydration get worse, which can affect eye health, as well as blood pressure imbalance and heart overload.

The best thing is to drink plenty of water, the recommended thing is about 2 liters a day, but it can vary according to the intensity of exercises practiced, climate temperature and, according to body weight.