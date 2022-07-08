Ebola’s ‘cousin’, aggressive virus kills 2 people, warns WHO

A disease has been making the WHO (World Health Organization) pay attention to a possible new outbreak. The Marburg virus is not new, but it could be back: two patients died of this disease in Africa, according to the British tabloid Daily Mail. The virus and the disease, which bear the same name, have already caused epidemics in 1967, 1975, 1980, 1987, 1998, 2004 and 2005, and from 2007 to 2014.

The virus causes a disease that causes severe hemorrhagic fever and is lethal in about 70% of cases, according to Doctors Without Borders. The worrying factor is that there is no specific treatment, such as vaccines or antivirals. Patients have bleeding from various orifices such as the nose, gums, eyes and vagina. In the two cases detected, they had diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting.

The WHO has already sent experts to assist health chiefs in Ghana, where two patients, who did not know each other, died of the disease. The organization is now re-evaluating the initial tests that came back positive for Marburg. The disease has already been linked to outbreaks in Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

According to the BBC, 34 people who had contact with the two people are in isolation. Authorities have not found any new suspected cases since taking samples two weeks ago.

The pathogen is touted as a pandemic threat, as was Covid-19, and the WHO describes it as “epidemic-prone”. Marburg is considered a deadly “cousin” of Ebola, which has also caused problems on the African continent.

Dr Francis Kasolo, WHO representative in Ghana, confirmed the investigations. “Health authorities are investigating the situation and preparing for a possible response to the outbreak. We are working collaboratively with the country to increase detection, trace contacts and be ready to control the spread of the virus.”

In addition, the authorities are preparing to go to the communities, alert them and educate them about the dangers of the disease, so that the inhabitants collaborate with the emergency response teams.

Virus and disease history

Marburg virus was first detected in humans in 1967, in Germany and Serbia, after being transmitted to laboratory workers through monkeys brought in from Uganda.

The virus is transmitted by fruit bats, but it can spread between humans through blood, body fluids and contaminated surfaces.