Echo Casts Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin

The Daredevil of Charlie Cox and the Kingpin of Vincent D’Onofrio will appear in echo, series starring the deaf heroine lived by alaqua cox in Archer hawk. The information is from THR.

There’s more: according to The Weekly Planet podcast, quoted by the specialized site, the Daredevil subplot in the series will show the hero investigating the whereabouts of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). This information, however, has not been confirmed, and should be treated as a rumor.

Either way, this will be the first time Cox and D’Onofrio have shared the screen since 2018, when demolisher completed its three-season run at Netflix. Both have since been reintroduced to the MCU, but in different projects.

Cox, in this case, appeared in a scene of Spider-Man: No Return Home, where Matt Murdock (Daredevil’s secret identity) acted as Peter Parker’s attorney. D’Onofrio, in turn, was the great villain of Archer hawk – the character is Eco’s “uncle”.

Last June 28th, demolisher entered the catalog of Disney+where the new series of Marvel are released. In addition, titles such as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher and the defenders also ended up in the catalogue.

echomeanwhile, will accompany the title character after her stampede from New York at the end of Archer hawk. In her hometown, she needs”face your past, reconnect with your Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if you want to move forward.“.

The list also has Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon. Who assumes the direction of the episodes is the duo Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie.

The premiere date of echo has not yet been defined.

