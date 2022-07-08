Elon Musk secretly had twins with Neuralink executive

Perhaps preparing for his ambitious plans to terraform the planet Mars, billionaire Elon Musk secretly had three more children: in addition to girl Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, daughter of Musk and Canadian singer Grimes, two more children (twins) were also born at the end of last year. The girls’ mother is Neuralink’s director of operations and special projects, Shivon Zilis.

The birth of the twins came just weeks before Elon and Grimes welcomed their second child, fathered by a surrogate. According to business insiderwho gained access to court documents on the children’s registration, the Tesla owner had filed an application in May, asking that his surname be added to Shivon’s two daughters.

Not coincidentally, Musk pinned a Twitter post on May 24, stating that “the US birthrate has been below sustainable minimum levels for about 50 years.” After over 330k likes and around 66k comments, the billionaire responded to one such comment, stating: “I mean, I’m doing my part haha”.

Past two years have been a demographic disaster — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2022

registering babies

By registering the twins, Elon Musk reaches the mark of nine children. He has five from his first wife Justine Wilson: twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian. When she turned 18 earlier this year, Vivian pleaded with a Los Angeles court to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, excluding her father’s last name, of those who “no longer want to be relatives”.

Among Musk’s babies with unusual names, perhaps the most famous was his firstborn with Grimes, dubbed “X Æ A-12,” whose pronunciation was for some time considered the terror of TV presenters. The boy’s sister, born after the Zills’ twins, has an easier name: “Y”.