Emília struggles to deal with fame in Beyond the Illusion

It took a while, but Emily (Gaby Amarantos) is finally getting close to achieving the longed-for fame in Beyond the Illusion, torn between the glamor of becoming a recognized artist in Campos and the loneliness of having suddenly moved away from her family. The process will not be easy and, contrary to the long time it takes to achieve her goals, Emilia will quickly realize that the hole of fame is much deeper than she imagined.

The main reason for her not being able to deal with her new status is the fact that Cipriano (Cláudio Gabriel) has already invited his wife to leave the house, claiming custody of Chiquinho (Nicolas Parente) and making it very clear that he can’t take it anymore. look at Emília’s face after catching her with Enrico (Marcos Veras) in the greatest intimacy, applying new blows in Constantino’s (Paulo Betti) casino.

Cipriano will speak ill of Emilia everywhere in Beyond the Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Today, it seems repetitive, but the dream of conquering fame was seen differently at the time portrayed by author Alessandra Poggi in the six o’clock soap opera. Emília fought bravely to get somewhere different in her life and she will finally succeed in the next chapters, precisely during the most turbulent phase of her life.

This will make the character of Gaby Amarantos find pros and cons for her new life, investing heavily in a personal stabilization after watching from the cabin the romantic approach between Cipriano and Giovanna (Roberta Gualda), who will kiss passionately after a sincere declaration of the factory worker.

Emília transforms and guarantees a new opportunity to completely change her life, but she will need to perfectly divide her priorities so as not to lose Jojo, her most precious asset.