Emma Corrin, who played Lady Di in “The Crown”, talks about being non-binary and opens up about relationships with women

Emma Corrin, actress who played Princess Diana in the series Netflix’s “The Crown”spoke openly in a new interview about his experience as a non-binary person and commented on his current relationship with a woman, about whom he kept his identity secret.

The artist’s lines were given to the American “Vogue” and released this Thursday (07). In the chat, Corrin comments about how she doesn’t identify with the male and female genders and explained his point of view about his own sexuality.

“In my mind, gender is simply not something fixed, and I don’t know if one day it will be. I think I’ll always have a little fluidity. I feel better when they refer to me with neutral pronouns, but even my close friends use ‘she’, and I don’t care because I know they know me.”

new girlfriend

In the same interview, Corrin gave hints about his current relationship, talking about how he revealed the relationship to his family. “I started dating a girl and I told my mom, then my little brother texted me saying, ‘Welcome, I’ve been bisexual for years,’” she said.

Corrin gained media notoriety for playing Lady Di in the cult Netflix series, and it was for this role that she received several awards from critics, including a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series, in addition to being nominated for an Emmy in the same category.