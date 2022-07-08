Endocrinologist explains how to gain muscle mass with consistency







An endocrinologist, for those who don’t know, is the health professional who, in short, takes care of the metabolic and hormonal processes of the human body. Two factors that directly influence a person’s body composition.

After all, if these two items do not work well, you will hardly be able to gain much muscle mass, for example. Not to mention the general state of health, which tends to be considerably compromised.

But, on the other hand, even when everything is in order with your body, the lack of muscle mass can also compromise metabolic and hormonal processes. Therefore, we can say that one thing depends on the other.

According to the doctor. Gabriela Iervolino, endocrinologist qualified by the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM), muscle mass goes far beyond the aesthetic scope, as it also helps balance the body, protects bone structure and even helps to lose weight. But what exactly is needed to gain muscle mass?

Food to gain muscle mass

“First of all, we have to look at the person’s weight and calculate the minimum amount of protein they need to ingest daily, keeping in mind their kidney function. Therefore, it is necessary to know how much protein is ingested in the diet and, often, to use protein supplements. When we do not ingest a good amount of protein, at least enough, we cannot maintain good muscle mass”, explains the doctor.

“That’s why I calculate the amount of protein and guide how much protein each food has. That way, the patient will know how much protein he should eat per day. As the diet doesn’t change much, during a week the person will be able to calculate the ideal daily amount. And, if necessary, she will use supplements such as whey protein. We can also do this with vegetarian people, using other sources of protein”, completes the endocrinologist.

Best exercise to gain muscle

If you thought about bodybuilding, the answer is correct. But, this is not the only option to gain muscle mass in a consistent and healthy way. The most important thing, in the end, is to choose an activity that brings you pleasure and is easy to do every day. If you don’t like to practice a certain sport, you will hardly maintain the necessary regularity in it.

“Another important thing, and that people don’t know, is that if you do weight training before aerobics, you inhibit a protein that makes your muscle not grow as much. That’s why it’s essential that you warm up first, on the machine itself with a lower load, then move on to the actual weight training exercises and finish with the aerobics to burn fat”, advises Dr. Iervoline.