Endocrinologist explains how to gain muscle mass with consistency

An endocrinologist, for those who don’t know, is the health professional who, in short, takes care of the metabolic and hormonal processes of the human body. Both factors directly influence a person’s body composition. If these two items don’t work well, you will hardly be able to gain much muscle mass.

On the other hand, even when everything is in order with your body, the lack of muscle mass can also compromise metabolic and hormonal processes. Therefore, we can say that one thing depends on the other.

According to endocrinologist Gabriela Iervolino, from the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM), muscle mass goes far beyond the aesthetic scope, as it also helps balance the body, protects bone structure and even helps to lose weight. . But what exactly is needed to gain muscle mass?

Food to gain muscle mass

“First, we have to look at the person’s weight and calculate the minimum amount of protein they need to eat daily, keeping kidney function in mind. But it is almost impossible, through food, to reach the ideal amount of daily protein. Therefore, it is necessary to know how much protein is ingested in the diet and, often, to use protein supplements. When we don’t eat a good amount of protein, at least enough, we can’t maintain good muscle mass”, explains the doctor.

Over time, the body enters the natural aging process and gaining muscle mass can be a little more complicated. However, it is not impossible. When combined with good eating and physical habits, it is possible to achieve lean mass. One of the main tips to gain muscle mass is to have energy balance, practice weight training and eat the right way. Having a good sleep routine is also essential, as well-sleep nights favor the metabolic process and promote the body's recovery after physical exercises. To obtain good results, another tip is to hire the assistance of a personal trainer, as having the supervision of a qualified professional to assist in what you really need, within the limitations of your body, is the secret to achieving success. Physical activities promote an increase in cardiorespiratory capacity and general well-being. In addition, they help prevent cancer and diabetes. For those who are over 50 and want to gain muscle mass, crossfit is a great option. After age 40, the body decreases hormone production, muscle tone and increases fat accumulation. Therefore, people with older ages have more difficulties to start performing physical activities, especially if they have a history of sedentary lifestyle in the past. Despite this, a healthy routine is capable of generating a virtuous circle, in which hormone levels improve, the body gains lean mass and the individual is more willing. Protein consumption also helps in gaining muscle mass. However, in order to achieve your goal, it is necessary to adjust the food consumed throughout the day. Water intake is also extremely important for those who want to tone their body. In addition to all the benefits the liquid has, muscle fibers are composed of 75% to 85% water.

“That’s why I calculate the amount of protein and guide how much protein each food has. Thus, the patient will know how much to ingest per day. As the diet does not change much, during a week the person will be able to calculate the ideal daily amount. And, if need be, she will use supplements like whey protein. We can also do this with vegetarian people, using other sources of protein”, completes the endocrinologist.

