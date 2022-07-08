Endometriosis affects one in 10 women in Brazil, but diagnosis can take up to 10 years; understand | Health

The disease, which can be extremely disabling, causes severe menstrual cramps, non-menstrual abdominal pain, pain with intercourse, and bowel and urinary symptoms. It can also affect a woman’s fertility.

“It is, today, the main cause of pelvic pain in women, as well as the main cause of female infertility – about 40% of women in infertile couples have endometriosis”, says gynecologist Tomyo Arazawa, specialist in gynecological endoscopy.

Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory disease which affects 10% to 15% of women of reproductive age. it happens when the tissue of the inner layer of the uterus – that comes out in menstruation – starts to grow out of it.

The gynecologist Carolina Ambrogini, from the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), explains that this uterine tissue outside the uterus acts like glue on other organs of the woman.

“It works as if it were a glue, it generates adhesion of Organs pelvic organs and, every time a woman menstruates, these foci of endometriosis flake off, turning into pain. it can obstruct the fallopian tubes. This is one of the consequences”, he explains.

According to the Brazilian Endometriosis Association, more than 30% of endometriosis cases lead to infertility. With the treatments available today, however, it is possible for a woman with endometriosis to become pregnant and carry the pregnancy to term or to become pregnant spontaneously, according to the association.

According to Julio Cesar Rosa e Silva, gynecologist and president of the commission specializing in endometriosis of the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo), despite being more common in women who still menstruate, there is no age for its onset.

“For the most part, the disease appears in women of reproductive age, while menstruating. However, there are cases of the disease appearing even after menopause”, explains Silva.

2) What are the causes of endometriosis?

Gynecologist Tomyo Arazawa explains that endometriosis is a complex disease, caused by multiple factors – such as genetic, hormonal, immunological and even lifestyle.

“There are associated genetic factors. When there is a family history of endometriosis, the chance of having the diagnosis is much greater – it is estimated between 5 to 7 times greater than the general population”, says Arazawa.

Among hormones, estrogen – one of the two main female sex hormones – influences the progression of lesions.

“Things that can influence endometriosis are: inadequate diet, inadequate immunity due to sleep; lifestyle counts a lot in this aspect of symptoms and factors influencing endometriosis”, he says.

Symptoms are varied, but the main one is menstrual cramps that do not improve with classic medications.

“It is a disabling colic, which does not improve with a small bag of warm water, which takes the woman out of her daily activities”, warns gynecologist Helizabeth Salomão, vice president of the Brazilian Association of Endometriosis.

“We can find from asymptomatic patients to severe pelvic pain, progressive dysmenorrhea (menstrual cramps), dyspareunia (pain during or after sexual intercourse), symptoms resulting from damage to non-reproductive organs, such as bladder and intestine, and infertility” , completes Julio Cesar Rosa e Silva.

According to Arazawa, patients with the disease usually suffer from pain for many years, including from the first menstruation.

“Patients can also start to feel pain in the rectum region, during evacuation, pain in the bladder region, in addition to pelvic pain. There are patients who experience pelvic pain even daily due to undiagnosed and untreated endometriosis”, he explains. .

See the most common symptoms:

Disabling menstrual cramps

pelvic pain

Pain during intercourse (at the time of intercourse or after)

Intestinal changes during menstrual period (diarrhoea, blood in stools, pain with bowel movements)

Urinary changes during menstrual period

Infertility

4) How is the diagnosis made?

Diagnosis of the disease is usually made by the clinic – with assessment of the patient’s symptoms and a targeted gynecological physical examination.

“The doctor will examine the patient, palpate the ligaments of the uterus, if the uterus is painful in the mobilization, if it is fixed”, explains Carolina Ambrogini, from Unifesp.

Detection can also be complemented by specific radiological examinations, such as resonance it is a ultrasound specific, explains Tomyo Arazawa.

“There are two main radiological exams that are suitable for the diagnosis of endometriosis: one of them is magnetic resonance imaging with bowel preparation, with a specific protocol for evaluation and mapping of lesions, analyzed by a radiologist specialized in endometriosis”, says the doctor, who adds that there are few such professionals.

1 of 1 Anitta during a performance at the Roskilde festival in Denmark on June 29, 2022 — Photo: Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP Anitta during a performance at the Roskilde festival in Denmark on June 29, 2022 — Photo: Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

“Another test, which today is the main one, is the transvaginal ultrasound with bowel preparation, also with a specific protocol for endometriosis, which must also be performed by a radiologist specialized in the detection of these lesions. , are difficult to be diagnosed by non-specialized radiologists”, he explains.

THE delay in diagnosis is one of the main problems of endometriosis, says Arazawa.

“Early diagnosis is essential – and it is the first major challenge in patients with endometriosis, as studies have already shown that the average interval between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis varies between 7 to 10 years worldwide”, he explains.

Julio Cesar Rosa e Silva, from Febrasgo, reports that many patients believe that it is normal to have a lot of menstrual cramps – and, therefore, do not seek care.

“We also have a difficult diagnosis, especially in early cases of the disease, which do not change the clinical examination or imaging tests”, he warns.

Arazawa says that, on the world stage, Brazil is a reference in the treatment and diagnosis of the disease – but that, unfortunately, the resources needed to treat the disease are still not available to the vast majority of the population.

“There are very few specialists, really, prepared to take care of these patients in national and international territory. Endometriosis is an international challenge”, he evaluates.

Treating endometriosis can range from lifestyle care – from eating, sleeping and stress management – ​​to hormonal blockages with birth control or more specific hormone medications to inhibit estrogen, explains Tomyo Arazawa.

Besides these, there is also the option of surgery, as in the case of Anitta. The procedure can be quite complex, lasting hours.