Endometriosis affects one in 10 women in Brazil; understand the disease | Health

The disease, which can be extremely disabling, causes severe menstrual cramps, non-menstrual abdominal pain, pain with intercourse, and bowel and urinary symptoms. It can also influence a woman’s fertility.

Endometriosis is a disease that affects, in most cases, women of reproductive age.

“It is characterized by the implantation and growth of endometrial tissue (a group of cells that cover the uterus from the inside) outside the uterine cavity”, explains Julio Cesar Rosa e Silva, gynecologist and president of the commission specialized in endometriosis of the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology Associations. and Obstetrics (Febrasgo).

According to the specialist, despite being more common in women who still menstruate, there is no age for its onset. “For the most part, the disease appears in women of reproductive age, while menstruating. However, there are cases of the disease appearing even after menopause”, he clarifies.

Symptoms are varied, but the main one is menstrual cramps that do not improve with classic medications. “It is a disabling colic, which does not improve with a small bag of warm water, which takes the woman out of her daily activities”, warns gynecologist Helizabeth Salomão, vice president of the Brazilian Association of Endometriosis.

“We can find from asymptomatic patients to severe pelvic pain, progressive dysmenorrhea (menstrual cramps), dyspareunia (pain during or after sexual intercourse), symptoms resulting from damage to non-reproductive organs, such as bladder and intestine, and infertility” , completes Julio Cesar Rosa e Silva.

See the most common symptoms:

Disabling menstrual cramps

pelvic pain

Pain during intercourse (at the time of intercourse or after)

Intestinal changes during menstrual period (diarrhoea, blood in stools, pain with bowel movements)

Urinary changes during menstrual period

Infertility

Delay in diagnosis is one of the main problems of endometriosis. “Many patients believe that it is normal to have a lot of menstrual cramps, so they don’t seek care. We also have a difficult diagnosis, especially in early cases of the disease, which do not change the clinical examination or imaging tests”, warns the doctor from Febrasgo .

According to the Brazilian Endometriosis Association, the treatment of endometriosis in women complaining of pelvic pain can be clinical or surgical. Initially, before indicating laparoscopy, which is the best surgical option, the attempt at clinical treatment is valid.

Endometriosis x fertility

According to the Brazilian Endometriosis Association, more than 30% of endometriosis cases lead to infertility.