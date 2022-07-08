Eric Kripke reveals son’s reaction to seeing giant penis

the cast of the boys and the series creator, Eric Kripkevisited Brazil this week and the Omelet had the opportunity to chat with the group a few times. During a press conference held on Tuesday (5), Kripke revealed his teenage son’s reaction to learning of the giant penis built for the first episode of the season.

“This is the best job ever”said Kripke. “When I showed it to my son he said ‘Dad what the f*** is this’ but then he came up to me and complimented me: ‘I’ve been thinking and you made the biggest penis joke ever’. We did!”continued.

With the overwhelming success of the boys, the series creator believes that the experience of running the production is unlike anything he has ever done. He says that Supernaturalstarring Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), was fantastic, but it’s really nice to be able to curse without guilt. “For lack of these restrictions, The Boys reflects some of my mood. I can be funny like that on TV, and having that shared experience is rare.”.

In addition to Ackles and Kripke, Antony Starr (Captain Fatherland) Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Karl Urban (Billy Gross) and Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) were also present in the interview.

the boys is created by Eric Kripke and is currently in an 8-episode season, with updates every Friday. the first season of The Boys: Diabolical is also available on the platform.

It is also worth remembering that the Prime Video has already officially renewed the series for its 4th season.

