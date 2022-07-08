“Even more disgusting. It’s very blunt”

Sonia Abram there is not tongue-in-cheek to comment on the backstage of Brazilian television and in recent months, the presenter is committed to exposing her opinion on absolutely everything that she dislikes. This Thursday (7), the presenter’s focus was the “Cauldron with Mion”, more specifically the frame “Cashier Ring”.

All this because in the view of Sonia, the attraction is a large copy of the painting already made by Gugu Liberato decades ago. please note that Marcos Mion has always stressed that he is inspired by already famous television paintings and sometimes the global even mentions some of the great names of the TVbut stop Abram the strategy does not convince.

“But Globo is in a very SBT, sucking everything, even the ideas. It is useless for Mion to say that it is a tribute to the gugu and the great veterans of the TV. [O Toque de Caixa] it’s the same frame. Even more disgusting. It’s a lot of cockiness”, detonated the presenter. “I’ve already participated a lot in this situation, and they are managing to do worse. I once thought I had caught a mouse. I almost died from the heart. It was just Liminha’s hand”, explained the journalist.

Sonia she even remembers an episode with a plate of live cockroaches, which brought the communicator to tears. “It wasn’t on purpose. They picked me up outside the SBTon the road anhanguera, because I have horror. To get me back on stage was a struggle.”