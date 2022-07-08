Ex-BBB 22 Natália Deodato breaks silence, exposes that famous people hit on her and sends a message: “Now that I’m famous”

Natalia Deodato, ex-BBB22, decided to open the game about her intimate life and revealed that some famous people try to stay with her after the reality show. In an interview with GShowthe famous revealed who has received several calls from men since leaving the most guarded house in the country.

Natalia still sent a message to the famous who try to stay with her. “So many people have had the opportunity, will they want to come now? And I say that because I’ve lived in the midst of famous too. Several famous people I already knew. Now that I’m famous, will you want to catch me? No, no. very, very much”fired the ex-sister.

The famous also revealed that there is no shortage of suitors wanting an opportunity. “There’s a flood of men wanting me. I never had a problem with it, but it actually got worse. It used to rain [homem]now it’s going down the river“, she joked.

Despite being enjoying this phase of greed, the ex-confined revealed that she has focused on other areas of her life. “Out here, I’m very focused and I’ve been trying to focus and manage my emotions more”added Natalia.