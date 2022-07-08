Ex-BBB Lumena appears in white panties in a preview of a prohibited rehearsal

the influencer Lumen Hallelujah caused the greatest euphoria on social networks, after sharing with fans another preview of a rehearsal to the Privacy platform, which has published several racy records.

In the image, the former participant of Big Brother Brazil appears full of sensuality lying on a bed. Wearing only a set of white lingerie, the Bahian did not skimp on the faces and mouths and even showed a hidden tattoo in the region of the butt.

“Not sure what they will think? Knife! They will criticize you in the same way. live without fear of being happy and empower yourself ❤️‍🔥🔞”, wrote the cat.

In the comments, Lumena was received with many racy messages from netizens, who took the opportunity to encourage more provocative photos. “Who criticizes you will pay for your privacy?“, fired an admirer.

“Woman… With your beauty I would do much more. You are wonderful, successes in everything and kisses in the heart. Everyone knows where their calluses are and takes advantage of every good opportunity,” said another. “That’s right, sweetie!”, praised another.

In the last month Lumena went through a traumatic situation at home and ended up having to stay away from social media for a few days. At the time, the famous discovered that she was attacked with two bags of feces at the door of her apartment in São Paulo.

After the situation, she returned to Instagram and thanked fans for all the messages of support. “I have avoided reflecting on the latest events in my life,” she began.

“I usually cry and laugh at the same time. Let’s face it, morally, what an intense Saturn return, just laughing and drinking so you don’t cry. Well, it’s okay that my 31-year-old Lumenian existence (of many adventures) was reduced to 3 months of confinement at BBB, for some people. Is being ex-BBB a burden? I regret? Would you go back? The answer is no. Not for N reasons… My research essence moves me in an incessant search for knowledge, including self-knowledge”, she wrote. “And in this tour, no other opportunity would give me so many elements not only for my self-knowledge, but, above all, to get to know you, you who sent me such a beautiful message these last few days, offering me support, taking tears of resilience and cheering for the mine runs here. And to even meet you, who root for my failure and who insist on spewing gratuitous hate,” she said.

