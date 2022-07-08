‘Face and Courage’: Anita leaves Pat bewildered | come around

In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Anita (Taís Araujo) study each other — Photo: TV Globo
Pat arranges a massage with Anita and the two are studying each other.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Anita (Taís Araujo) is direct with Pat (Paolla Oliveira): ‘Did you know Clarice?’ — Photo: TV Globo
Clarice’s doppelganger (Taís Araujo) tries to break the mood, talking about work, but asks a question that leaves the stunt double quite intrigued.
“You knew that businesswoman who died, right? That Clarice woman.”
Pat replies that he did know the manager, says he did a job for her, and Anita comes up with another suspicious question.
“The way you looked at me. When someone notices me a lot, I already know it’s because of that. Her face was all over the newspapers. And I thought she looked like me too. But come on, you met her yourself ?”, asks the masseuse.
The stunt double says she didn’t find the two so similar:
“You have many things that remind you of Clarice, yes. But there are others that are not even remotely similar.”
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) tells Moa (Marcelo Serrado) that he met Anita (Taís Araujo) — Photo: TV Globo
Pat looks for Moa (Marcelo Serrado) and talks about Clarice’s doppelganger, but asks him to keep it a secret.
“I met a woman who looks just like Clarice. Just the same. Remember the woman you saw in Praça XV? It could have been Anita.”
“We’ll leave it to ourselves for now. I’m still getting to know Anita. I don’t want a bunch of people asking her questions just because she looks like Clarice.”
The scenes will air in this Friday’s chapter, 7/8, of Cara e Courage.
08 Jul
Friday
Pat decides to give Anita a massage. Jonathan thinks about finding out who Clarice went to meet the day she died. Rico and Lou try to remember where they met. Anita questions Pat about Clarice. Pat, Rico and Ítalo are surprised to see the state of Moa. Duarte tries to comfort Lou. Andréa helps to publicize Coragem.com on social networks and the pump profile of followers. Rebeca invites Kaká to lunch and pretends to be a reporter for an action magazine. Then she asks for Kaka’s help to demoralize Moa. Pat tells Moa that he met Anita. Duarte asks Danilo for a car. Pat encourages Moa to invest in Andrea. Anita arrives with Dalva to a samba circle.
