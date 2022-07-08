‘Face and Courage’: Anita leaves Pat bewildered | come around

3 of 4 In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Anita (Taís Araujo) is direct with Pat (Paolla Oliveira): ‘Did you know Clarice?’ — Photo: TV Globo

In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Anita (Taís Araujo) is direct with Pat (Paolla Oliveira): ‘Did you know Clarice?’ — Photo: TV Globo