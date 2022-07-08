Fachin says Brazil may experience greater tension than capitol invasion

posted on 07/07/2022 18:59 / updated on 07/07/2022 19:10



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said that Brazil could experience an even more serious violent episode than that of the Capitol, in Washington, on January 6 of last year. The statement was made during a lecture at the Wilson Center, organized by the Brazil Institute, in Washington, capital of the United States.

“What has been said in Brazil is about the occurrence of an episode even more aggravated than January 6th here. [dos EUA] of the Capitol,” he said at the event.

The lecture dealt with elections. Fachin, who is the current president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and is expected to hand over the baton to Minister Alexandre de Moraes in August. According to the magistrate, the courts are prepared to react in the face of extreme scenarios.

“The Brazilian Judiciary will not bow to anyone.” He also declared that society “needs to arm itself with its vote, political awareness, solidarity, the feeling of justice, coexistence”.

The minister also defended that the National Congress adopt a “firm position” in relation to threats to democracy. “Each of the Brazilian institutions needs to fulfill its role within the limits that the Constitution assigns,” he said.

Last month, the Mail showed that the Judiciary is mobilized to act in extreme scenarios after the results of the October elections. The fear among ministers and experts is the possibility of violent episodes, attacks on institutions or even a coup attempt by a candidate.





Armed forces

Also at the event, Minister Edson Fachin said that the Armed Forces are welcome to collaborate in the October elections, but that they should not interfere in the vote counting process.

“For reasons of the political field, there are those who want to transform this participation [das Forças Armadas] in a participation that, instead of being collaborative, is practically interventional. And, of course, this type of circumstance we not only don’t accept, we won’t accept it”, said Fachin.

Fachin reiterated that the job of coordinating the electoral process belongs to Justice. “Who coordinates the electoral activities is the civil authority of the Electoral Judiciary. No one else. No one else. Dialogue, yes, and always. But more than that would mean submitting the civil authority to any type of other authority”, he highlighted.

According to the minister, “all forces” must be subject to the Judiciary, “especially” in a society that “does not replace the force of argument with the argument of force.”