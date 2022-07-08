Father and baby trail make photo reminiscent of classic scene from ‘The Lion King’ after climbing mountains in Roraima: ‘building memories’ | Roraima

“Since the day we arrived in the world, we’ve walked towards the Sun” – this is an excerpt from the song “Ciclo sem fim”, from the movie “The Lion King”, a hit among adults and children. The classic scene, where Simba is introduced to the kingdom of Mufasa, also marked generations and, now, in a way, is part of the life of the family of Júlia Fernandes, an 11-month-old baby who starred, with her father, in a photo that remember the success reference.

The record was made at a sunset at the top of the 850 meters of Serra Grande, one of the tourist spots in Roraima. After a long walk, the second in Júlia’s life, Oziel Gomes Fernandes, 35, raised her daughter, and her mother, Raquel Sousa Fernandes, took the picture.

Despite remembering the scene from “The Lion King”, Oziel said that, initially, this was not the idea. But, he believes that the film’s “photographic memory” was always present in the subconscious, and that contributed to the coincidence.

“People who saw the movie have this scene somewhere in their minds. So, I think unconsciously, the idea of ​​the photo came from there. But, this idea came to exist for us during the revelation tea we had on the stone. from ‘Mão de Deus’, in Tepequém. That day, I said that we would go back there with Júlia to take this photo.”

“The photo came out even when we were in Serra Grande. There was a very beautiful sunset, and, as we were taking some photos, I couldn’t help but make this classic photo”, said Oziel.

From the age of 5 months, the baby accompanies the parents on adventures along state trails. The couple claims that this is a way of connecting her to nature, providing a “memory building.”

In the adventures, each one has a role: Daddy Oziel is the one who carries the baby. Mom Raquel is responsible for taking the three’s stuff. Júlia’s is to enjoy the environment and enjoy nature.

“I love seeing the two of them together. I go back recording every step, every little face she makes, we want her to grow up having this contact with nature”, says Raquel.

“I like to think that we’re building memories, both for me and for her. Plus, there’s a lot of learning and exchange in an activity like this, like trust, friendship, and companionship.”

“This is because obstacles are overcome as a team, otherwise it is much more difficult. Therefore, while I feel happy doing what I like with my family, I feel responsible for giving them a good experience”, summarizes Oziel.

Julia’s relationship with nature has existed since she was in her mother Raquel’s womb. She discovered the pregnancy soon after doing a trail to recognize the way to Serra da Trindade, in Mucajaí, in the south of Roraima.

“She was with us on the trails since the first month of pregnancy. After she was born, the first trail we did was in Campos Novos, at Sr. Evandro’s waterfall, when she was five months old”, recalls her father.

And, in addition to the physical preparation required to face the trails, Júlia’s parents needed to make adaptations to ensure the baby’s safety in the face of adversity found in nature. For this, before defining a script, they analyze exposure to the sun, rain, cold, water, food, places to spend the night and, one of the main items: a backpack in which Júlia sits on her father’s back – all so that she stay comfortable and have the best hiking experience.

“Even having already carried my backpack on various terrains, carrying my daughter was an experience that required some adaptation. This is because it is an activity with many risks, from those that can be controlled, to those in which we do not have much power to act. ”

“During the walks, I needed to be more aware of the space, during the movements I need to make, to protect it from branches, leaves and the impacts caused.”

“Our hiking friends always help too. Some guide me where to step, where to go, along the way, others help me with my backpack, and so we go, everyone helps each other!”, says the mother.

Unusual situations are also part of the adventures, and through difficulties and unwanted events, Oziel and Raquel adapt to each trail with Júlia.

“On the first trail we forgot the hammock in the car, and she had to sleep on our lap. I remember a stop we made where she slept for about an hour. That trail was a sign that we needed to be more careful. we have a child, it’s all about her safety and well-being.”

Researcher in the field of environmental psychology and professor at the Federal University of Roraima (UFRR), Daniele Rosa, believes that the interaction of babies with nature is important for development as it stimulates sensory abilities.

“Babies learn by observing and living the experiences together with their parents. So, the more time this baby spends interaction with nature, the better for cognitive social development. Being in natural environments, mainly developing pleasurable activities, brings a phenomenon that people call it ‘restoration of tension’, which is a restorative potential of nature, helps us to rest. Several studies show that this practice helps the baby’s sensory stimuli”, he explains.

Before completing 1 year of life, Júlia has already climbed the Serra Grande, made the trail to Cachoeira do Evandro and went to Pedra da Oração, a viewpoint in Cantá.

“As she is growing, on each trail she behaves differently. On the first trail, she was only excited at the beginning, and after a while she started to get bored. We had to make several stops to breastfeed and sleep. On the second trail , when we went to Serra Grande, she was already eight months old and was all the time attentive to the landscape, she wanted to touch the plants, laugh alone, in short, it was a lot of fun for her, especially with the wind at the top of the Serra.”

If it depends on the adventurous “reign” of her parents, Júlia will continue walking towards the sun, as the soundtrack of “The Lion King” suggests.

