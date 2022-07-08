Father and son cause crash in Divinpolis school – Gerais

Father and son broke glass and objects at a school in Divinpolis, in the Midwest of Minas. The case took place this Thursday morning (7/7) at the Antnio Belarmino State School, in the Santo Antnio dos Campos neighborhood.
With the noise, the students began to run in search of a place to hide. “There was no way for us to run away, leave the school,” she said. She hid in a space near the canteen.
The school board then decided to release the students to the house,
The prosecution of crimes of threat and damages is still ongoing. According to initial information from the Military Police (PM), the father of one of the students was called to the school to discuss matters related to his son’s school behavior. After talking to the board, the father agreed to transfer him to another institution.
Outside the school, according to the PM, the father began to attack his son due to school problems. The teenager, angry, entered the institution to look for another student who would have reported him to the school board, causing the transfer. He would have started breaking objects, damaging doors.
The father then went after his son and also broke windows to get him out of the building.
After the confusion, the two fled and have not yet been found.
The Minas Gerais State Department of Education (SEE/MG) said that the first surveys for the registration of the Occurrence Bulletin are still being carried out. “The school inspection team of the Regional Education Superintendence (SRE) of Divinpolis accompanies and provides support to those involved”, he informed.
The police were called by the school’s management, according to SEE, after the confusion involving two students and the father of one of them. Previously, the parents of one of the students had informed the management that they would transfer their child from the unit.