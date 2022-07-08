Father and son cause crash in Divinpolis school – Gerais

The school access door glass was broken in Divinpolis. (photo: Publicity/Social Media) Father and son broke glass and objects at a school in Divinpolis, in the Midwest of Minas. The case took place this Thursday morning (7/7) at the Antnio Belarmino State School, in the Santo Antnio dos Campos neighborhood.

The incident is still in progress and the Military Police (PM) is looking for the 36-year-old man and the 16-year-old teenager, who fled the scene. Damage has not been accounted for so far. Images shared on social media show all the glass on the access door to the school unit broken.

Students reported moments of panic. One student, who preferred not to be identified, said it was possible to hear the discussion inside the classroom. At one point, her father got upset and broke the glass on the access door. “We only hear the windows breaking, the guy coming in. We don’t know what the person has, if they are armed or not”, the student reported.

With the noise, the students began to run in search of a place to hide. “There was no way for us to run away, leave the school,” she said. She hid in a space near the canteen.

After a few moments, the school’s siren went off and the teachers directed the students to go back to the classrooms. “Some had even called their parents. I couldn’t stay there any longer,” said another student, who also declined to be identified. The school board then decided to release the students to the house,

occurrence

The prosecution of crimes of threat and damages is still ongoing. According to initial information from the Military Police (PM), the father of one of the students was called to the school to discuss matters related to his son’s school behavior. After talking to the board, the father agreed to transfer him to another institution.

Outside the school, according to the PM, the father began to attack his son due to school problems. The teenager, angry, entered the institution to look for another student who would have reported him to the school board, causing the transfer. He would have started breaking objects, damaging doors.

The father then went after his son and also broke windows to get him out of the building.

After the confusion, the two fled and have not yet been found.

The school

The Minas Gerais State Department of Education (SEE/MG) said that the first surveys for the registration of the Occurrence Bulletin are still being carried out. “The school inspection team of the Regional Education Superintendence (SRE) of Divinpolis accompanies and provides support to those involved”, he informed.

The police were called by the school’s management, according to SEE, after the confusion involving two students and the father of one of them. Previously, the parents of one of the students had informed the management that they would transfer their child from the unit.