Federal District anticipates rabies vaccination campaign

The Federal District government anticipated the anti-rabies vaccination campaign for dogs and cats. The decision was taken after the Secretary of Health confirmed that “a male patient aged 15 to 19 years old was infected and has the disease, in a serious condition”.

“In view of the case of rabies in humans registered on Tuesday afternoon (5) in the Federal District, the Health Department anticipated the start of the anti-rabies campaign for dogs and cats from 3 months onwards. Altogether, the secretariat made 14 vaccination points available in different regions”, informed the government.

In a note, the GDF informs that the immunization will be done from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. “In the coming days, new flying points will come into operation, including a partnership with regional administrations, where, it is estimated, the population of dogs and cats is 345,033, of which 89.4% are dogs and 10.6%, cats. The expectation is to vaccinate at least 80% of the animal population”.

The last case of human rabies in DF was recorded in 1978. The disease is characterized by neurological symptoms in animals and humans, with the virus multiplying at the site of the lesion and later migrating to the nervous system and to different organs, mainly to the salivary glands.

It can be transmitted by biting, scratching or licking from infected domestic animals or wild animals. Aerial animals, such as bats, and rural animals, such as horses and cows, can also be sources of contamination.

“In the event of a possible infection, the person should go to a health unit as soon as possible for the first care”, warns the GDF.

One measure that reduces the possibility of spreading the disease is to immediately wash the wound site caused by the animal with soap and water to – then, and as soon as possible – refer the suspected case to a Basic Health Unit. (UBS) for guidance.

The GDF informs that the rabies vaccine is available throughout the year in all the Regional Centers of Environmental Surveillance. The list can be accessed on the secretariat’s website.