Federal Police arrest man suspected of ordering the killing of Dom and Bruno

The Federal Police arrested the main suspect of being the mastermind behind the murder of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips. The crime took place in early June, in the Vale do Javari region, in Amazonas.

The PF confirmed to the UOL the arrest of Peruvian Rubens Villar Coelho, Colombia, who was already under investigation for suspected trafficking and illegal purchase of fish. He was arrested yesterday (7), in the act, by the police station of Tabatinga (AM), using false documents – a penalty that can go for four years without permission to pay bail.

In a press conference earlier today, the PF delegate in Amazonas, Eduardo Fontes, said that Colombia denies participation in the double homicide.

The suspicion is that Colombia ran a scheme to buy illegal fish and export it to launder money from drug trafficking produced in Peru and Colombia. Police have already asked for his temporary detention to further investigations.

Today (8) the prison term for Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, known as Pelado, also expires; Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos; and Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha — other suspects in the crime.

According to the PF, the court will decide at any time on the trio’s request for preventive detention.

Just yesterday, the District of Atalaia do Norte (AM) decided to transfer the investigation of the case to the Federal Court, which has not yet manifested itself. According to Judge Jacinta Silva dos Santos, “the jurisdiction of the Federal Court occurs whenever the matter concerns a dispute over indigenous rights”.

I decline jurisdiction in favor of the Federal Court of the Judicial Subsection of Tabatinga/AM, so I determine the remittance of the records and their attachments and incidents to the competent Court.”

PF had ruled out principal

The indication of a mastermind contrasts with preliminary information from the PF, which on June 17 stated that the investigations ruled out the participation of a criminal organization or a possible mastermind behind the murders.

That day, the PF reported in a note that, despite the arrested suspects “not having a mastermind”, the investigation still sought to confirm or rule out the participation of other people in the murders. “With the advance of the diligences, new arrests can happen.”

What does the investigation say?

Until Colombia’s arrest, the PF investigation had turned up three suspects. One of them, the fisherman Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, confessed to the double homicide, according to police.

The fisherman was arrested in the act on June 7, for possession of restricted-use ammunition. According to the investigation, he voluntarily confessed to the responsibility of the double homicide, and told in detail the dynamics of the crime.

According to delegate Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, regional superintendent of the PF in Amazonas, Dom and Bruno were allegedly pursued by criminals on a speedboat, who even carried out “firearm shooting” against the duo.

The PF stated that Dom’s death was caused by “thoracoabdominal trauma caused by the shooting of a firearm with typical hunting ammunition, with multiple ballins, causing injuries mainly located in the abdominal and thoracic region”.

Bruno would also have died after “thoracoabdominal trauma” and even cranial trauma, caused by firearm shots with “typical hunting ammunition”. The indigenist would have been shot twice in the chest and one in the face or skull.

Who are the suspects?

Police say fisherman Amarildo confessed to the crime. His brother, Oseney de Oliveira, known as Do Santos, also arrested, denied any involvement in the double homicide.

According to a report published by UOL, Amarildo told the PF that he dismembered and buried the bodies of the British journalist and the indigenist. In his testimony, the fisherman also said he had the help of other people.

It was Amarildo who took the PF to the bodies — which were more than three kilometers from the crime area.

The third suspect, Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha, turned himself in to the authorities after learning from his family that the police were looking for him. He is named as someone who directly participated in the double homicide and helped in the concealment of the bodies.

Who are the indigenist and the journalist?

A licensed employee of Funai (National Indian Foundation), Bruno was known as a defender of indigenous peoples and active in the inspection of invaders, such as prospectors, fishermen and loggers. In an interview with UOL, indigenous leader Manoel Chorimpa stated that the indigenist was concerned about the death threats he had been suffering.

Dom was a correspondent for The Guardian newspaper. A British man, he came to Brazil in 2007 and traveled frequently to the Amazon to report on the environmental crisis and its consequences for indigenous communities and their lands.

The journalist met Bruno in 2018, during a report for the Guardian. The pair were part of a 17-day expedition through the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, one of the largest concentrations of uncontacted indigenous people in the world. The common interest brought the pair together.

How is the Vale do Javari region?

The Vale do Javari region is the second largest indigenous land in Brazil. Stage of episodes of violence, the area is located on the border with Peru and Colombia and is home to more than 6,000 indigenous people from 26 different groups.

In September 2017, for example, the Federal Public Ministry of Amazonas confirmed the murder of at least 20 indigenous people from an isolated village in Vale do Javari by illegal miners in the municipality of São Paulo de Olivença.

In April of this year, Unijava (União dos Povos Indígenas do Vale do Javari) and the Centro de Trabalho Indígena (CTI) received reports of an invasion by garimpeiros in the community of Jarinal, also in the Indigenous Land. They participated in a party where indigenous people were sexually abused and, according to the CTI, indigenous people were forced to drink gasoline with water and ethyl alcohol with juice.