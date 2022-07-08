Fernando Henrique’s businessman criticizes Grêmio and says: “Playing on Cruzeiro is his will” | Brazilian series b

Pacheco doesn’t see “climate” for Fernando Henrique’s return to Grêmio after refusing to do the deal with Cruzeiro. Even because the president Romildo Bolzan admits the possibility of the athlete being loaned to another club – the agent mentions Juventude.

Fulfilling the agreement and playing for Cruzeiro is his will. I don’t consider the possibility. There’s no mood to go back to Grêmio. — Marcelo Pacheco to ge

– Fernando’s move to Cruzeiro would give him a projection that he hadn’t had. Not to mention the planning that Cruzeiro has, the immediate appreciation that would already occur – he added.

Fernando Henrique (D) signs with Grêmio alongside businessman Marcelo Pacheco

Since last Monday, the midfielder’s businessman and Cruzeiro have been looking for a positioning of Grêmio. Bolzan confirmed the denial to the previous agreement was exclusively presidential.

– They didn’t say anything, they didn’t answer me, they didn’t answer me. Cruzeiro has been trying since Monday to make the deal viable. Inappropriate posture for a club like Grêmio. Everything was aligned, they needed to exchange documents and they went back – criticized Pacheco.

The agreement between Grêmio and Cruzeiro was sealed on Saturday and was for a loan until the end of 2023. On Saturday, the executive Diego Cerri gave the green light to the steering wheel to adjust the trip to Belo Horizonte with Cruzeiro. However, he got in touch hours later, in the evening, to wait for a new position from President Romildo Bolzan.

During the period in which the trip was authorized, Fernando Henrique handed over his apartment in Porto Alegre, said goodbye to several colleagues and got things ready for the move. And he went to Belo Horizonte to wait for the position of the Grêmio leader, since he had previously been released to do so.

– On Friday, we had confirmation that it was lined up, walking. Then I waited for Grêmio to position me, which was on Saturday that Cerri positioned me. I do the maneuver, Fernando says goodbye, I communicate the delivery of his property, Cruzeiro sends the tickets and after everything was forwarded they said it was to hold. Then I said that we were waiting there in BH – he added.

Fernando Henrique in training for Grêmio

Fernando Henrique has a contract with Grêmio until the end of 2024 and would be loaned out until December 2023, with two moments of purchase option for Cruzeiro. Roger even said that it would be good for the player to act frequently.

The 21-year-old has even been left out of some related lists for recent matches. He played a few minutes with the coach. In the professional group, there are 23 matches and one assist.