Fernando Henrique’s businessman exposes behind the scenes of negotiation and ‘peels’ Grêmio: “There is no climate”

After having practically closed an agreement with Cruzeiro for the transfer of young Fernando Henrique, Grêmio backtracked on the deal this Thursday (7th) and gave up on loaning the athlete to the rival in Série B. The president of the Rio Grande do Sul club, Romildo Bolzan, had already authorized the steering wheel and his managers to travel to Belo Horizonte to settle the details of the transaction, but he backtracked.

Cruzeiro, in turn, believed that the deal was already right, waiting only for details for confirmation, and was taken by surprise with Bolzan’s decision to veto the young player’s departure. However, it was not only the Fox board that did not like Bolzan’s attitude. Fernando Henrique’s businessman, Marcelo Pacheco, also disapproved of the situation and criticized the Rio Grande do Sul board.

In contact with Globo Esporte, Pacheco believes that the player was devalued with this situation and does not see the “climate” for the midfielder to return to work for Imortal, where he has a contract until 2024. “Fulfill the agreement and play for Cruzeiro it’s his will. I don’t consider the possibility. He doesn’t have the mood to return to Grêmio”, said the agent, who talks about the chance of another loan.

“Fernando’s move to Cruzeiro would give him a projection that he hadn’t had. Not to mention the planning that Cruzeiro has, the immediate appreciation that would already occur. They didn’t say anything, they didn’t answer me, they didn’t answer me. (…). Inappropriate posture for a club like Grêmio. Everything was lined up, they needed to exchange documents and they went back”, said the manager of the steering wheel.