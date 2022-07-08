Festival Interlagos tries to compete with Salão de SP; see prices and attractions – 07/07/2022

Another international standard automotive event takes place in Brazil: it is the Interlagos Festival, which takes place between the 7th and 10th of July. The circuit, which already has an edition focused on the motorcycle segment, won one aimed at the car market and promises to rival the traditional Motor Show.

With the expertise of Duas Rodas in test-ride events and the experience for motorcycles at the Interlagos Circuit, the festival, a public success in the last three years, brought together more than 40 thousand people between the 2021 and 2022 editions, now, part to win over the car audience.

Audi writes a separate chapter dedicating part of the space to the launch of the RS e-tron GT delivery program in the e-Delivery, a 100% electric truck made in Brazil. Line A (A3, A4 and A5) Sato with mechanical upgrade from 190 hp to 204 hp and 48 V electric assistance system for the A3 and 12 Volts for the A4 and A5. Vehicle prices were maintained. At Interlagos, participating cars can be “tasted” in the test-drive experience.

The expansion to the sector was a natural demand of the public in front of the market. Segment that “fell asleep” in the face of the pandemic.

Among the companies confirmed for the test drive event are Audi, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Jeep, Fiat, Ford, Peugeot, Citroën, Chevrolet, Pirelli, Motul, Shell, German Tapestry, Ultimate Drift, Tire Store and OMP Racing. .

The car edition of the Festival has the same format as the motorcycles, with a large structure for the tests to be carried out safely.

In addition, there will also be an exhibition hall in the pit area, called Boulevard, with scenography and special landscaping; an off-road track for those who want to know the electronic features of vehicles on low-grip tracks; another track developed for trams and a concert area. Tickets promise much lower prices compared to those charged by the SDA for access at the price of R$70.

