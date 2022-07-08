FGTS Council approves higher income for Casa Verde and Amarela

Borrowers who receive up to R$ 8 thousand will have access to the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program. The Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) approved (7) the increase in the program’s income brackets.

The new values ​​are expected to come into force in . The changes were as follows.

Category Past values ​​(monthly income) New values ​​(monthly income) lane 1 up to BRL 2.4 thousand maintained at BRL 2.4 thousand range 1.5 from BRL 2.4 thousand to BRL 2.6 thousand from BRL 2.6 thousand to BRL 3 thousand track 2 from BRL 2.6 thousand to BRL 3 thousand from BRL 3 thousand to BRL 4.4 thousand track 3 from BRL 3 thousand to BRL 7 thousand from BRL 4,400 to BRL 8,000

Source: FGTS Board of Trustees

Each band has different subsidies and programs. According to the FGTS Board of Trustees, the updating of income brackets aims to unlock the housing program and improve conditions for construction companies, pressured by rising costs, high interest rates and defaults.

According to the National Housing Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, Alfredo Santos, the measures increase the financing capacity of families by up to R$ 19,000. Interest reductions, caused by the greater number of families with access to the lower ranges of the program, will be between 0.75 and 1.16 percentage points, depending on the borrower’s income. The drop in rates, he said, will benefit up to 31% of the Casa Verde e Amarela portfolio.

Pro-Shareholder

The Board of Trustees also approved interest reductions in the Pró-Cotista program, aimed at those who do not have access to Casa Verde e Amarela. Rates for properties valued at up to R$350,000 will drop from 8.66% to 7.66% per year. Interest for units above this amount will drop from 8.66% to 8.16% per annum.