FGTS Council approves higher income for Casa Verde and Amarela

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on FGTS Council approves higher income for Casa Verde and Amarela 4 Views

Borrowers who receive up to R$ 8 thousand will have access to the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program. The Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) approved today (7) the increase in the program’s income brackets.

The new values ​​are expected to come into force in July 18th. The changes were as follows.

Category

Past values ​​(monthly income)

New values ​​(monthly income)

lane 1

up to BRL 2.4 thousand

maintained at BRL 2.4 thousand

range 1.5

from BRL 2.4 thousand to BRL 2.6 thousand

from BRL 2.6 thousand to BRL 3 thousand

track 2

from BRL 2.6 thousand to BRL 3 thousand

from BRL 3 thousand to BRL 4.4 thousand

track 3

from BRL 3 thousand to BRL 7 thousand

from BRL 4,400 to BRL 8,000

Source: FGTS Board of Trustees

Each band has different subsidies and programs. According to the FGTS Board of Trustees, the updating of income brackets aims to unlock the housing program and improve conditions for construction companies, pressured by rising costs, high interest rates and defaults.

According to the National Housing Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, Alfredo Santos, the measures increase the financing capacity of families by up to R$ 19,000. Interest reductions, caused by the greater number of families with access to the lower ranges of the program, will be between 0.75 and 1.16 percentage points, depending on the borrower’s income. The drop in rates, he said, will benefit up to 31% of the Casa Verde e Amarela portfolio.

Pro-Shareholder

The Board of Trustees also approved interest reductions in the Pró-Cotista program, aimed at those who do not have access to Casa Verde e Amarela. Rates for properties valued at up to R$350,000 will drop from 8.66% to 7.66% per year. Interest for units above this amount will drop from 8.66% to 8.16% per annum.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Aid Brazil of R$ 600 would be enough to buy a basic food basket in just 3 capitals in the country | Economy

The government intends to increase from R$ 400 to R$ 600 the share of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved