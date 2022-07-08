Fiat Pulse and Fastback will get new engines; know in detail

Fiat Pulse (Photo: Publicity/Fiat)

By the year 2025, Stellantis will launch some electrified cars here in Brazil. the duo Fiat Pulse and Fastback may be the first hybrid models manufactured in Brazil by Fiat. These models would feature a mild-hybrid system. In other words, they would be more economical. Find out more details!

Fiat Pulse and Fastback hybrids? Know more!

This information is from the specialized magazine Quatro Rodas. According to the publication, the first hybrid vehicles of the Italian automaker should arrive in the year of 2024. On occasion, the models must undergo a series of changes. Remembering that only the Pulse has already been released. The presentation of fastback should happen in the next few months.

The magazine informs that the hybrid versions of the cars must use the engines 1.0 and 1.3 TurboFlex. But the novelty lies in the presence of a 48V system, the same happens in many modern cars. The system will be connected to crankshaft.

SEE TOO

In this case, the alternator leaves, which is connected to the crankshaft by means of a toothed belt, and a propeller/generator enters. Such changes can make cars more powerful and economical. There is an expectation that a Fiat Pulse equipped with the 1.0 Turbo engine can do 13 km/l in the city and 17 km/l on the highway (petrol).

Let’s wait and see if this idea comes to fruition. Today, the market for SUVs with hybrid engines is booming.

Jeep, for example, has the Compass 4xe (which is plug-in hybrid). The launch of these cars is part of a Stellantis plan for the coming years. As announced by the group recently, they will be launched here in Brazil seven vehicles with some sort of electrification until the year of 2025.

Altogether, they are expected to be launched by Stellantis 51 new vehicles In the next years. In this case, in addition to seven electrified models mentioned above, will still have 16 new cars and 26 restyled models. Here in Brazil, the group is represented by Fiat, Jeep, Citroën, Peugeot and other brands.

Fiat Pulse 2022

O Fiat Pulse was launched here in Brazil in October 2021. Today, the car is sold in five different versions. Model prices start from BRL 95,290. There are two engine options in total. One of them is the engine. 1.3 Firefly 8V Flexwhich can yield 107 hp of power and 13.7 kgfm of torque.

In this case, the model can be equipped with either a five-speed manual transmission and with a CVT-type automatic transmission. The other option is the engine 1.0 TurboFlexwhich can produce a maximum power of 130 hp and a maximum torque of 20.4 kgfm. The propeller will only be coupled to the CVT automatic transmission.

fastback is coming

Nowadays, the only Fiat SUV here in Brazil is the Pulse. But that will change in the coming months. The Italian company will also present in 2022 the new fastback. Based on the MLA platform, the same as the compact SUV, the new SUV-coupe should have a bold look. In this case, the inspiration must be the Fastback concept car, shown in 2018.

Some external details should leave the car very close to the Pulse. The dashboard will also look like this. As for engines, the 1.0 TurboFlex must be present in some versions. The more expensive versions should use the 1.3 TurboFlex in 185 hp of power and 27.5 kgfm of torque. Well, let’s wait for Fiat’s next steps.

With information from Quatro Rodas/Autos Segredos

What did you think? follow @sitegaragem360 on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here