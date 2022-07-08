Fiat Strada CVT will get 1.0 turbo engine from Pulse until 2024

Not to be left out of the future mechanical upgrade of Stellantis cars, the best-selling Fiat Strada is yet to become Fiat’s new turbo model. Between 2023 and 2024, the compact pickup truck will receive the 1.0 130 hp Pulse and Fastback.

The Strada turbo will be the new top of the pickup truck and will come with a CVT gearbox and changes in suspension geometry and other mechanical aspects, in order to allow handling with the extra 21 hp. There are still chances for a more modern interior to come along.

The addition of the 1.0 turbo engine that debuted on the Pulse will be a giant increment to the Strada, which currently does not exceed 109 hp, with the unique option of the naturally aspirated 1.3 Firefly engine, in addition to the old 86 hp 1.4 Fire.

In the case of the Fiat Toro mid-range pickup, which will also be updated soon, the replacement of the 2.0 diesel engine with the 2.2 has an ecological focus, as the current propellant has a close expiration date due to new rules on pollutant emissions. Even so, the 2.2 should be stronger, with around 200 hp and 45 kgfm.

From then on, it will be time for novelties with the STLA platform, highly standardized, modular and focused on electrics.

The first fruits of the new Stellantis “standard” will appear in 2022, in Europe. In Brazil, the STLA platform should debut around 2025; a chapter ahead of today, with models that are still coming out of the in-house drafts.

