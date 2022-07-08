Find out which are the main names quoted for ‘A Fazenda 14’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

With ‘Power Couple’ in the final stretch, now, the expectation of ‘Record TV’ is with ‘A Fazenda 14’. The program, which will also be presented by Adriane Galisteu, is scheduled to premiere in September. This columnist, who have friends scattered all over the placehas already discovered some names that are being probed to participate in the reality show.

Some of the main participants quoted to be in this edition are: the ex-Power Couple, Deborah Albuquerquethe former BBB and champion of its edition, Emily Araújo and Dayane Bezerra, sister of Deolane Bezerra. According to sources in the column, the three are already in advanced negotiations with the broadcaster, which intends to repeat the same ‘beans and rice’ of ‘A Fazenda 13’.

Dayane Bezerra, even, would have been nominated for the production of the reality by her own sister, Deolane. The lawyer was one of Rodrigo Carelli’s bets, director of the attraction, to make this year’s edition catch fire, but the girl refused the invitation, since she is engaged with the elections, which take place precisely in the period of confinement of the rural reality.

Other names quoted to be in ‘A Fazenda 14’ are: Bia Michelle, Faustão’s dancer and MC Gui’s girlfriend; Matheus Novinho, former On Vacation with Ex and Rio Shore; Martina Brandt, model and Miss Brazil 2015; Negão da BL, influencer and ex-Ilha Record; Norton Mellopersonal trainer of the famous and Pablo do Arrocha , singer.

This columnist also discovered that some names probed by the production of ‘A Fazenda 14’ were discarded, after a high request for a fee. This was the case of presenter Flor Fernandez, who would have asked for nothing more, nothing less than R$ 100 thousand, since she would have to leave ‘SBT’.

Another participant who also asked for a high was the ex-BBB Felipe Prior. The architect had already done this last year, when he received an invitation from the broadcaster and was left out of the reality show. Apparently, this year it will be again. Speaking of ex-BBB, Gabi Martins was yet another name that was heavily probed by the production of ‘A Fazenda 14’, but the asking price put off negotiations.

Well, we’ve been waiting. As we already know, the ‘Record TV’ has a habit of changing the list of participants, especially when a name leaks.