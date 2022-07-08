Find the hidden caterpillar in this photo in under 23 seconds

Optical illusions are great for testing how quickly we perceive the details of a Image. This can prove that you have the potential to solve problems that need quick solutions. As you can imagine, this is a great feature to have, and that labor market requires a lot.

So check out the caterpillar optical illusion and find out how your visual perception is going!

How long can you find it?

So far, the record resolution record for this challenge is just 23 seconds, which is incredible for the task we present. After all, with so many colors in this image, our mind will focus our attention on the colorful wings of butterflies. On the other hand, the caterpillar is small and neutral in color, and this makes the game much more difficult, although not impossible.

In fact, this is precisely the intention of optical illusions like this: to make you look beyond the obvious. Of course, this is an exercise that needs to be done over time, in a kind of training that we do in our minds. So put your haste aside a little and get down to the task of finding the hidden figure, even if it takes longer.

I could not find!

Let’s face it, this is not an easy game, and you may have looked at the image several times without finding the caterpillar. It is worth remembering that the shape of the butterflies is much more defined in this drawing and, therefore, we were able to identify them quickly. Furthermore, they are in the foreground, which means that the artist purposely wanted to highlight them.

Therefore, you need to look more carefully in each of the corners and in the space between one butterfly and another. But if you still found it, check out our tip! Just look at the winged butterfly with dark blue spots that are in the right corner of the image. Then, direct your gaze to the figure below it, and find our secret caterpillar.