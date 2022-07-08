First case of monkeypox is confirmed in Santa Catarina

This Thursday, the 7th, the first case of Monkeypox (MPX), monkeypox, was confirmed in Santa Catarina. The information was released by the Secretary of State for Health (SES). The case is considered imported.

The first patient to register the disease in Santa Catarina is 40 years old and is a resident of São Paulo. He has a travel history to Spain and has been in Florianópolis in recent days.

The man underwent medical attention, was not hospitalized and has already returned to the state of residence. So far, there is no confirmation of any autochthonous case, that is, contracted within the state.

In the late afternoon of this Thursday, around 17:30, the SES updated information about the disease in the state. So far, six cases have been reported, five of which were ruled out by laboratory tests, and one confirmed.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), traditionally, monkeypox is transmitted mainly by direct or indirect contact with blood, body fluids, lesions on the skin or mucous membranes of infected animals. Transmission occurs mainly by respiratory droplets. There is no evidence that the virus is transmitted sexually.

Secondary or person-to-person transmission can occur through close contact with infected secretions from the airways or skin lesions of an infected person, or with objects recently contaminated with patient fluids or wound materials.

Treatment

There is no specific treatment, but the clinical conditions are usually mild, requiring care and observation of the lesions, according to PAHO. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under eight years of age.

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of symptoms, people develop skin lesions, usually on the mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital areas.

For prevention, close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as with any material that has been used by the infected. It is also important to wash your hands, washing them with soap and water or using alcohol gel.

