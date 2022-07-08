Flamengo does not accept to pay R$ 1.5 million in salary and leaves Corinthians with an open path to close with reinforcement

Corinthians and Flamengo will face each other for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América. Timão passed through Boca Juniors and Mengão did not take knowledge do Tolima, applying a resounding 7 x 1 rout. In this confrontation of giants, the teams will have several reinforcements and the games should be very disputed.

Cariocas and Paulistas continue to analyze new names. babble, defender who played very well for Alvinegro, is “giving soup” in the market. Globoesporte.com reported this Thursday afternoon (7) that he asked for the release of Dynamo Moscow to agree with a new club. Flamengo, who was looking for defenders recently, had the Paraguayan as a priority.

However, the salary values ​​scared and CRF will not be a competitor for Corinthians in Brazil. Balbuena receives above BRL 1.5 million monthly. the flamingo not willing to pay that to a defender, even more so because there is David Luiz who receives little less than that. The chance was raised because Gustavo Henrique must leave and Léo Pereira receives new covetousness. Corinthians, in turn, will try to find a term that favors the club to pay a large part of these amounts and, thus, be able to repatriate it.

As Flamengo closed its doors after consulting the representatives defender to pay more than 1 million reais for a defender, Corinthians believes it will not have a competitor in Brazil. If the athlete decides to return to South America, Timão should be his destination.

Balbuena is 30 years old and can still perform for several seasons. Corinthians, if they manage to sign him, would like to have him against Flamengo, in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América.