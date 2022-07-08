Flamengo rejects salary requested by athlete and can “strengthen” Corinthians

The ball market remains hot. But Flamengo can reinforce a direct rival. Opponent in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, Corinthians wants Balbuena. Flamengo also wanted to. However, it does not agree with the amount requested by the player. According to Globo Esporte, Balbuena asked for the release of Dynamo Moscow, from Russia.

He can sign for free with any club. The conflict in Ukraine allows players who play in Russia to leave their clubs to sign with other teams. That’s because FIFA applied sanctions to the country. Therefore, Russian teams cannot compete in international competitions.

But Flamengo could not reach an agreement. Balbuena wants to receive R$ 1.5 million. Mengão understands that the value is very high. With David Luiz in the squad, the club already pays almost that to a defender. With the withdrawal, the athlete can return to Corinthians, where he was Brazilian champion in 2017. At the time, he formed a pair of defenders with Pablo, now at Flamengo.

By withdrawing from the business, Mengo leaves the way clear for Corinthians. In other words, Rubro-Negro may end up reinforcing the São Paulo rival before the quarterfinals. Before that, the clubs face each other for the Brasileirão.

Historic classification and next Flamengo game

Mengão beat Tolima 7-1 last Wednesday (7th). With the victory, they qualified for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. The goals were scored by Pedro, four times, Gabigol, Matheus França, in addition to an own goal by Tolima. If they advance to the semis, they will face the winner of the clash between Vélez Sarsfield and Talleres.

Flamengo’s next game is against Corinthians. The game valid for the Brasileirão takes place on Sunday (10), at 16:00 (Brasília time), in São Paulo. That is, fans can have a preview of what may happen in the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

