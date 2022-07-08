Flamengo repeats 2019 recipe on the market and aims to change the ‘level’ of the squad in 2022

One of the factors that explains the success of the Flamengo in 2019 were the signings made throughout the season. That year, the board further qualified the squad with the arrival of Rafinha, Pablo Marí, Gerson and Filipe Luís, key players in winning the Brasileirão and Copa Libertadores. Today, with the opening of the second transfer window getting closer, the club is already moving in the market to repeat the success of that year and change, once again, the “level” of Rubro-Negro.

So far, Flamengo’s only successful signing is Scallion, Copa América champion with the Brazilian national team and former Benfica striker. However, the board has also directed the hiring of the experienced Vidalwhich already went to Maracanã to watch to the historic 7-1 victory over Tolima-COL.

In addition to the two, the football department is also interested and is trying to sign two midfielders: Zenit’s Wendel; and Wallace, from Udinese. Recently, Fla also targeted the hiring of Luís Henrique, from Olympique de Marseille, on loan. The French club, however, was only interested in selling him. So the deal didn’t go ahead..

The market movement shows that the board works to qualify the cast and further expand the number of good options for Dorival Júnior. Attention to the midfield even helps to illustrate this fact: Flamengo lost Andreas Pereira, whose loan agreement has expiredand can still trade Willian Arão, which has a proposal from Fenerbahçe-TUR.

In this way, if the sale of shirt 5 takes place, Fla would only have João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Matheus França for the sector. However, with the market movements, Rubro-Negro works to have Arturo Vidal and two more steering wheels of European caliber.

One of the most asked topics in Marcos Braz’s press conference, last Thursday, was precisely about Flamengo in the ball market. In this sense, the club’s football VP sent a message to the Nation, warned that there will be a pleasant surprise and said that Rubro-Negro will make “a great window”.

– What I can say to the fans is that Flamengo will work and will make a big window, like everything that is appearing so far. It hasn’t even started yet, but I think we will have a pleasant surprise so that, on the 19th or 20th, when the match against Juventude is scheduled, we will already have all the contracted training, available to the coach – said Braz.