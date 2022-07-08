Flora appears on Donatela and Ze Bob’s honeymoon, touches terror and shoots one of them: “surprise!”

At the end of A Favorita, Donatela (Claudia Raia) is going to marry Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and, finally, will live next to her great love. Afterwards, the two go on their honeymoon together, but Flora (Patricia Pillar) appears by surprise to attack them.

At first, Donatela will be kissing Zé Bob and will be surprised by the smell of fresh coffee. They go to the kitchen to see what it’s all about and they’ll see a table all ready for breakfast. “Oh, Ze! Confess, you were the one who set all this up, right?”, the woman will ask.

Zé, however, will deny it. “I swear not.” “Strange, who was it then?”, will ask Claudia Raia’s character. At that moment, Flora will appear: “Good morning, couple of lovebirds! Did you like the surprise?”, she will ask, with a gun in her hand.

Donatela will beg Flora to leave them alone: ​​“Forget about us! Take advantage of the fact that you are on the run, get out of here, get out of here”, she will tell her. “To escape? No, Donatela, I’m not a woman to run away. (…) After all, if I run away, who will stay with you?”, says the villain.

Then Zé Bob will throw something at Flora to escape with Donatela, but the bitch will be faster and shoot the handsome guy in the back. “Zé, for the love of God, talk to me!”, the protagonist will scream. Will the good guy die?

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.