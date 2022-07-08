Food, health plans and airline tickets cause more inflation

São Paulo – The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 0.67% in June, well above May and the same month last year. As a result, the official inflation indicator rises 5.49% in the year (compared to 3.77% in the first half of 2021) and 11.89% in 12 months. Some products have a high well above the average (check below). The IPCA increases in all regions and in all groups, according to the results released this Friday (8) by the IBGE.

Food and Beverages, for example, the second largest group in the composition of the index, rose 0.80%, compared to 0.48% in May. Meals away from home more than doubled (from 0.41% to 0.95%), as well as snacks (from 1.08% to 2.21%). The IBGE also found an increase in long-life milk (10.72%) and carioca beans (9.74%), among other items. On the other hand, the average prices of carrots (-23.36%), onions (-7.06%), potatoes (-3.47%) and tomatoes (-2.70%) fell.

Piped gas and energy

In the Housing group, the increase of 0.41% is impacted by increases in water and sewage rates (average increase of 2.17% in the month) in some regions (Belém, Campo Grande, Curitiba and São Paulo). Piped gas rose 0.81%, also with readjustments in Curitiba and Rio de Janeiro. The cost of electricity fell by 1.07%, with a green tariff flag (no additional charge).

In Transport (0.57%), the group with the greatest weight in inflation, the less intense rise in the month is due to fuel prices, which fell by 1.20%, on average. Gasoline fell by 0.72% and ethanol by 6.41%. On the other hand, diesel oil and vehicular gas had increases of 3.82% and 0.30%, respectively. But the biggest change, with an impact of 0.06 percentage point on the general rate, was that of airline tickets: increase of 11.32% in June and 122.40% in 12 months.

Check out some of the highlights in the accumulated:

Also in this group, the average cost of urban buses rose 0.72%, with fare readjustments in Salvador and Aracaju. There were also increases in the intermunicipal ones.

ANS increases health plans

With a monthly increase of 1.24%, the Health and Personal Care group was highlighted by health plans, which rose 2.99% and represented an impact of 0.10% on the IPCA. “The result is a consequence of the readjustment of up to 15.50% for individual plans authorized by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) on May 26, effective from May 2022 and whose cycle ends in April 2023” , recalls the IBGE. Pharmaceuticals (0.61%) and personal hygiene items (0.55%) also increased.

Finally, the Clothing group had a rise of 1.67% in the month. According to the institute, the highlights were men’s clothing (2.19%) and women’s clothing (2%). Children’s products rose 1.49%, while footwear and accessories registered an increase of 1.21%.

All areas surveyed had a rise in June, ranging from 0.26% (Belém) to 1.24% (metropolitan region of Salvador). In 12 months, the IPCA ranges from 9.55% (Belém) to 14.24% (Greater Curitiba). It adds up to 11.67% in the metropolitan region of São Paulo and 11.77% in Greater Rio, in addition to 11.57% in Brasília.

INPC adds up to 11.92%

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) rose 0.62% last month, according to the IBGE. Now, it adds up to 5.61% in the year and 11.92% in 12 months.

Food products went from 0.63% in May to 0.78%. Non-food items went from 0.39% to 0.57%. All regions were up.

