Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot – 07/08/2022 – World

The longest-serving former prime minister in Japanese history, Shinzo Abe, 67, died on Friday after being shot while delivering an election campaign speech in the city of Nara.

The Japan Disaster Management Agency stated that he was shot in the right neck and left chest. Police arrested a suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, on a charge of attempted murder before Abe’s death, who was transferred to a hospital, was announced. He would have used a homemade weapon.

Abe resigned in mid-August 2020 due to health concerns. He has ruled Japan uninterruptedly since 2012 after serving two terms as prime minister.

Gun violence is rare in the country, where only 10 shootings that ended in deaths, injuries or property damage were recorded last year, according to statistics from the National Police Agency. In those incidents, one person was killed and four others were injured — the figures do not include accidents or suicides.

Current Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a news conference ahead of the announcement of Abe’s death that the attack was a “heinous and barbaric act that cannot be tolerated”. “This attack is an act of brutality that took place during elections, which are the foundation of our democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable,” he continued.

The man suspected of shooting told police he was unhappy with the former premier and intended to kill him, broadcaster NHK reported. Local media also learned that Yamagami was once a member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force. Abe was attacked during an election campaign for the Upper House of Parliament. Elections are scheduled for Sunday (10).

He was speaking at an act on behalf of Kei Sato, 43, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The former prime minister had started speaking less than a minute ago when two gunshots were heard behind him. Sato, on a social network, reported that his campaign for the Upper House had been temporarily suspended.

One of the country’s most influential political figures, Abe’s trajectory has been closely linked to the LDP. His grandfather Nobusuke Kish, who was also prime minister, helped found the party. His father, Shintaro Abe, was chancellor. Abe, even retired from the political arena, continued to lead the most influential wing of the legend.

“Whatever the reason [do ataque]such a barbaric act cannot be tolerated and we firmly condemn it,” said Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. The government announced the creation of a group to investigate the attack. US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel , said he was “saddened and moved” by the event.

From the conservative wing of Japanese politics, Abe became known abroad for his economic recovery strategy called Abenomics, in which he combined monetary easing, a major budget reactivation and structural reforms.

In a historic change in 2014, his government reinterpreted the country’s laws to allow Japanese troops to fight abroad for the first time since World War II. A year later, Japan adopted laws lifting the ban on exercising the right to defend an allied country under attack. He was also key to the success of Japan’s bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games.