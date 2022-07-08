Forspoken postponed once more

Square Enix’s Forspoken action RPG has been delayed yet again. The publisher announced today that it will delay the game to January 2023, with its release scheduled for October 11 of this year on PlayStation 5 and PC.

This information was given on Forspoken’s official Twitter account where the following message can be read:

“As a result of discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to delay Forspoken to January 24, 2023. All game elements are now complete, and production is in the final stages of polishing.”



“We want to thank you for all your support and patience throughout this journey. Your enthusiasm for the game inspires us every day and we can’t wait to share more about Forspoken later this summer.”

This is certainly sadder news for those gamers who were anticipating this action RPG from Square Enix. In case you’re not familiar with Forspoken, you can watch its trailer right now:



