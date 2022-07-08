Fortaleza fans go to Argentina to support team in Libertadores; see pictures – Play

the crowd of Strength is in Argentina to accompany the club in yet another historic moment. After a tie in the first leg, Tricolor do Pici is still alive in the search for an unprecedented spot in the quarterfinals of the Liberators. The team faces students this Thursday (7), at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, in Buenos Aires.

Until the publication of this article, about 400 tickets had been sold for the tricolores. The group organizes itself to go to Puerto Madero, where a bus entourage will depart for the duel in La Plata. The departure will be around 18:00, with a 50-minute journey to the stadium.

Fortaleza fans in Argentina:

